Drug testing business gets new owners & location in Great Bend
Changing hands and changing locations but not changing the business. Loretta Harrison ran the drug testing facility D & A ProCollect on 12th Street in Great Bend before retiring in June. After a chance encounter, the business is changing hands. Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner already own and operate Good...
Pretty Boy Floyd's in Ellsworth receives HEAL grant for repairs
Few towns conjure images of the old West better than Ellsworth. Pretty Boy Floyd likely never visited the city, but the speakeasy-themed steakhouse named after the infamous bank robber had its own following before shutting down in 2020. Last month, the Kansas Department of Commerce announced Pretty Boy Floyd's Underground Restaurant and Venue would be receiving $65,000 as part of a revitalization grant.
Ellis County receives funds for Northwest Corridor, Cathedral Ave.
Ellis County will receive an additional $2.5 million in federal funds toward the Northwest Business Corridor, county comissionsers learned at a meeting Monday. The county was notified Aug. 9 it will receive the money from the 2019 BUILD grant funds that were made available for projects experiencing COVID-related budget challenges.
Golden Belt Community Foundation announces grant recipients
Golden Belt Community Foundation is pleased to announce that $15,415 was recently awarded for grants that benefit communities in the Golden Belt area. The Golden Belt Spring Community Building Grant supports a wide-variety of needs in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County that serve the community at large including but not limited to: quality of life improvements; arts and culture; enhancing community destination points; charitable economic opportunity; planning and development. Favorable projects leverage matching funds for greater community impact.
Community paint day set for Great Bend’s downtown alley
The next step in beautifying Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district is coming up Sept. 10 with a community paint day for the art alley. The final Friday of the month, from spring to fall, a portion of Forest Avenue is barricaded for live music, food and beverages. This year, the consumption area was extended to the alleyway between Forest and Lakin Avenue.
Farm Show ready for transition from Great Bend to Hutchinson
For more than a decade, the Great Bend Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo called Great Bend its home. Now called the Kansas Ag Expo, one of the Midwest's premiere agricultural and ranching shows moves to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson for 2023. "Everything was good at Great Bend and...
Barton Community College to host 'starting a business' seminar
New business owners or those wanting to start a business can learn about key components of running a business from area experts on a variety of topics at Barton’s “Start, Run and Grow: Business Ownership Basics” seminar from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Thursday evenings from Sept. 22 to Nov. 10 at the Great Bend Events Center.
Family comes first; new owners needed for Great Bend candy shop
A Great Bend candy store is hoping the dream of spreading sweetness to the community will continue, but new owners will be needed to do so. Owner Skylar Meeker of Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend announced plans to close the shop by the end of the year unless a buyer is interested in purchasing all the assets, obtaining necessary licensing and reopening the store.
Dogs welcome at Great Bend pool Saturday
Bark at the Waterpark will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. For $5 per dog, citizens can let their dogs come play at the Great Bend Wetlands Waterpark. The proceeds go to the Great Bend Dog Park.
Making sense of tax dollars with Barton Co. Commissioner Shawn Hutchinson
Tax season has arrived as local taxing entities begin to finalize budgets for 2023. But the new budget season has its own special kink: Senate Bill 13 and revenue-neutral rates. A complicated issue is compounded by fluctuating property valuations, inflation, and mill levies. The Barton County Clerk's office recently sent out a mailer to virtually all county residents on the subject. Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson simplified the matter: the county has no plans to raise taxes.
Peterson Farm Brothers to headline free teen event in Hays
Area teens are invited to participate in the Ellis County 4-H Civil Discourse Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fort Hays State University's Memorial Union. The event will introduce teens to the importance of civil discourse through a keynote address from Dr. Lori Kniffin from the Fort Hays State University Leadership Studies department. Breakout sessions for both parents and their teens will allow each group to practice these vital communication skills. The event will conclude with a free concert for all in attendance by the Peterson Farm Brothers. Free commemorative T-shirts will be given to the first 100 teens who register, and refreshments will be served.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/19 - 8/21)
BOOKED: Madelyn Hysmith on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $200 cash only. BOOKED: Brandon Schwartz on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Brianna Rose on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set...
Cop Shop (8/18)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/18) At 11:40 a.m. an accident was reported at Craig Street & NE 100 Avenue in Ellinwood. At 8:23 p.m. an overdose/poisoning case was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Crops and the Goldilocks Principle
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 16, indicates more severe drought conditions are moving eastward and into Barton County with little hope for significant rain in the forecasts. Only the Northeast Kansas corridor is in good shape and that is shrinking rapidly. The six to ten-day outlook (August 24 to 28) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Nice, but not enough to make real difference for our summer crops with maybe the exception of grin sorghum. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 26 to September 1) indicates continued chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. Today a brief discussion of the Goldilocks effect on crops.
Cheyenne Bottoms inspires Great Bend artist's beer can label
A Great Bend artist has embraced one of Barton County’s biggest attractions to make even cans of beer artistic. Yuchen Wang-Boswell used inspiration from Cheyenne Bottoms for the latest beer label at Dry Lake Brewing in Great Bend. The beer, called Cheyenne Bottoms UP, is a lager now available to purchase in cans at Dry Lake.
Dry conditions could make for successful dove hunting season
Temperatures in the 80s this week are foreshadowing cooler things to come. As the temperatures drop each summer, that means hunting season is just around the corner. Dove season opens statewide on Sept. 1, and Cheyenne Bottoms Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner said dry conditions could make for a successful hunt.
Great Bend's KMW Loaders launches apprenticeship program
On Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., Great Bend Economic Development will celebrate local Apprenticeship Champion, KMW Loaders, at their Great Bend Plant, 198 US 281. This event honors KMW Loaders launching a new apprenticeship program partially funded by State and Federal programs. With the assistance of Hamilton-Ryker’s workforce development division,...
Flag football coaches needed for Great Bend Rec
The Great Bend Recreation Commission needs coaches for their upcoming flag football season. If interested in volunteering, call the GBRC Sports Department at 620-793-3755.
Free laundry service for those in need arrives to Great Bend
The United Way of Central Kansas (UWCK) has created a new program called “Laundry Love” which will launch Saturday, Aug. 20 in Great Bend to help those in need with cleaning their clothes. Laundry Love will wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income families and individuals....
Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
