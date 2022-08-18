ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Pretty Boy Floyd's in Ellsworth receives HEAL grant for repairs

Few towns conjure images of the old West better than Ellsworth. Pretty Boy Floyd likely never visited the city, but the speakeasy-themed steakhouse named after the infamous bank robber had its own following before shutting down in 2020. Last month, the Kansas Department of Commerce announced Pretty Boy Floyd's Underground Restaurant and Venue would be receiving $65,000 as part of a revitalization grant.
Great Bend Post

Golden Belt Community Foundation announces grant recipients

Golden Belt Community Foundation is pleased to announce that $15,415 was recently awarded for grants that benefit communities in the Golden Belt area. The Golden Belt Spring Community Building Grant supports a wide-variety of needs in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County that serve the community at large including but not limited to: quality of life improvements; arts and culture; enhancing community destination points; charitable economic opportunity; planning and development. Favorable projects leverage matching funds for greater community impact.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Russell, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Russell, KS
Government
City
Lincoln, KS
Great Bend Post

Community paint day set for Great Bend’s downtown alley

The next step in beautifying Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district is coming up Sept. 10 with a community paint day for the art alley. The final Friday of the month, from spring to fall, a portion of Forest Avenue is barricaded for live music, food and beverages. This year, the consumption area was extended to the alleyway between Forest and Lakin Avenue.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Family comes first; new owners needed for Great Bend candy shop

A Great Bend candy store is hoping the dream of spreading sweetness to the community will continue, but new owners will be needed to do so. Owner Skylar Meeker of Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend announced plans to close the shop by the end of the year unless a buyer is interested in purchasing all the assets, obtaining necessary licensing and reopening the store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontage Roads#City Limits#East Side#Urban Construction#The Russell City Council#N Lincoln Street#The City Council#The 24 7 Travel Store
Great Bend Post

Dogs welcome at Great Bend pool Saturday

Bark at the Waterpark will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. For $5 per dog, citizens can let their dogs come play at the Great Bend Wetlands Waterpark. The proceeds go to the Great Bend Dog Park.
Great Bend Post

Making sense of tax dollars with Barton Co. Commissioner Shawn Hutchinson

Tax season has arrived as local taxing entities begin to finalize budgets for 2023. But the new budget season has its own special kink: Senate Bill 13 and revenue-neutral rates. A complicated issue is compounded by fluctuating property valuations, inflation, and mill levies. The Barton County Clerk's office recently sent out a mailer to virtually all county residents on the subject. Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson simplified the matter: the county has no plans to raise taxes.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Peterson Farm Brothers to headline free teen event in Hays

Area teens are invited to participate in the Ellis County 4-H Civil Discourse Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fort Hays State University's Memorial Union. The event will introduce teens to the importance of civil discourse through a keynote address from Dr. Lori Kniffin from the Fort Hays State University Leadership Studies department. Breakout sessions for both parents and their teens will allow each group to practice these vital communication skills. The event will conclude with a free concert for all in attendance by the Peterson Farm Brothers. Free commemorative T-shirts will be given to the first 100 teens who register, and refreshments will be served.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/19 - 8/21)

BOOKED: Madelyn Hysmith on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $200 cash only. BOOKED: Brandon Schwartz on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Brianna Rose on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/18) At 11:40 a.m. an accident was reported at Craig Street & NE 100 Avenue in Ellinwood. At 8:23 p.m. an overdose/poisoning case was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Crops and the Goldilocks Principle

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 16, indicates more severe drought conditions are moving eastward and into Barton County with little hope for significant rain in the forecasts. Only the Northeast Kansas corridor is in good shape and that is shrinking rapidly. The six to ten-day outlook (August 24 to 28) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Nice, but not enough to make real difference for our summer crops with maybe the exception of grin sorghum. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 26 to September 1) indicates continued chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. Today a brief discussion of the Goldilocks effect on crops.
Great Bend Post

Great Bend's KMW Loaders launches apprenticeship program

On Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., Great Bend Economic Development will celebrate local Apprenticeship Champion, KMW Loaders, at their Great Bend Plant, 198 US 281. This event honors KMW Loaders launching a new apprenticeship program partially funded by State and Federal programs. With the assistance of Hamilton-Ryker’s workforce development division,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July

TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy