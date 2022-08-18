Story County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man After Discovery Of Explosive Device

(Grinnell, IA) — A construction worksite accident has resulted in hospitalization for a worker in central Iowa. Witnesses say the victim was injured when he was run over by a machine Thursday morning just before 10:00 a-m. He was reported to be conscious and breathing as emergency responders worked on him. Other workers at the site were able to remove the machine and provide care. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says the location where the accident happened was near where a new bridge is being built and it wasn’t in the roadway of Interstate 80. The victim was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. No names have been released.

