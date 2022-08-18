Story County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man After Discovery Of Explosive Device
(Story City, IA) — The Story County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a homemade explosive was found at a mobile home park. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler C. Hammond faces multiple charges. The device was found when deputies executed a firearms arrest and search warrant this (Thursday) morning at the Ledgestone Meadows Mobile Home Park. When the device was discovered during the search the immediate area was evacuated. Officials say more charges are pending against Hammond.
