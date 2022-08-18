ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl in St. Clair County

By Phil Pinarski
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kayti Garner was last seen in the Odenville area wearing a black Nike pullover with red pants and black sandals. She is described as being 5’3″ and weighing 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Garner has been reported missing on two previous occasions last year: once in March and once in October .

If you have any information on Kayti’s whereabouts, contact SCCSO at 205-884-3333.

