Arkansas farms, ranches get help on taxes
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are teaming up to provide taxpayer education to farmers and ranchers. The partnership aims to provide resources for educators and tax professionals who work with rural and agricultural clients as well. The endeavor is part of...
Hutchinson addresses work with other governors
Today I’d like to talk about a recent partnership with the state of Oklahoma. On Wednesday, I joined Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus to sign a Memorandum of Understanding stating that we are working together to make the Arkansas-Oklahoma corridor a center of excellence in advanced mobility. This includes autonomous vehicles, drone deliveries, and electric vehicles.
Helena-West Helena man sentenced to 65 months for supporting terrorist group
A Helena-West Helena man who immigrated to the U.S. from Yemen when he was a child was sentenced Friday to 65 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to providing material support to a terrorist organization. Bilal Al-Rayanni, 31, who is also known as Bilal Kassim Alawdi, is a Yemeni...
