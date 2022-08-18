Commanche City Council Rejects Canadian Pacific Offer Of $200K

(Commanche, IA) — The Commanche City Council has turned down the 200-thousand dollar settlement offered by Canadian Pacific Railroad to address a major increase in train traffic for the area. Canadian Pacific is acquiring Kansas City Southern in a merger expected to eventually triple the number of trains passing through eastern and southern Iowa. Davenport has accepted a 10-million dollars settlement and both Bettendorf and Muscatine have said yes to three-million. Local officials worry that if a train carrying crude oil derailed the only escape route for 12-hundred Commanche residents would be the Mississippi River.