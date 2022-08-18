ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Commanche City Council Rejects Canadian Pacific Offer Of $200K

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZdTB_0hMWuPmB00

(Commanche, IA) — The Commanche City Council has turned down the 200-thousand dollar settlement offered by Canadian Pacific Railroad to address a major increase in train traffic for the area. Canadian Pacific is acquiring Kansas City Southern in a merger expected to eventually triple the number of trains passing through eastern and southern Iowa. Davenport has accepted a 10-million dollars settlement and both Bettendorf and Muscatine have said yes to three-million. Local officials worry that if a train carrying crude oil derailed the only escape route for 12-hundred Commanche residents would be the Mississippi River.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Southern#The Mississippi River#Canadian Pacific Railroad#Bettendorf#Muscatine
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy