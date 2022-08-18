ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest 2 after officers find drugs, guns inside Statesboro apartment

By Joseph Leonard
 4 days ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested two people after officers found drugs and guns inside a Statesboro apartment.

The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) arrested Tamunowari Jack-Rich, 28 and Soteria Russell, 22 and charged them with the following:

  • One count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • One count of possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Two counts of use of a sawed-off shotgun during the commission of a crime

SPD said it found marijuana, THC oil and two sawed-off shotguns inside the apartment in the 100 block of Lanier Drive. Both were arrested and booked into the Bulloch County Jail.

SPD urges anyone with information on drug activity in Statesboro to call its Impact Team at 912-764-9911 or email tips@statesboroga.gov.

chapelboro.com

Georgia Authorities Arrest Man in Connection to Recent Orange County Murder

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the recent murder outside Hillsborough — with several other agencies assisting in finding the suspect. A release from the office on Monday afternoon said Uriel Garcia Garcia was found in Statesboro, Georgia after being sought regarding the murder of 26-year-old Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, assisted with the arrest.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WSAV News 3

GBI: 3 charged with murder after Sylvania fire leaves 1 dead

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people have been charged with murder following a suspicious fire in Sylvania that left one person dead, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A fourth person was also charged in the case. On Aug. 18, the GBI charged the following suspects: Jennifer Elaine Brinson, 28, of Sylvania, GA, […]
SYLVANIA, GA
WSAV News 3

Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of fatally shooting Statesboro teen

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Jury selection is underway in the trial for Marcus Wilson. Wilson is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson, formally charged with felony murder and five counts of aggravated assault. On Monday, about 100 Bulloch County residents were brought in for jury selection. The goal is to narrow it down to […]
WTGS

Savannah Police investigate downtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating following a shooting incident in Downtown Savannah. Police say officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. at Whitaker and Broughton. There they found a female with a non-life-threatening injury. A suspect vehicle was located and stopped. Detectives continue to investigate....
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD investigates overnight downtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in downtown Savannah. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Whitaker and Broughton Street. Police say that they found a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located a suspect vehicle and stopped it. Detectives continue to investigate […]
