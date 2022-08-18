Read full article on original website
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
Missoula Gas Prices Lag Behind the Nation in Getting Below $4
With all the press coverage that prices for regular unleaded gas are closing in on the $4 level, Missoula gas stations stay mired with prices averaging $4.30 per gallon. We reached out to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan who explained why Montana is lagging behind in the falling prices. “There's...
Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021
Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,824 Cases, No New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 300,607 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,824 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,099 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,527,257 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 571,664...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lightning Storms Cause Multiple Small Fires in Western Montana
The National Weather Service reports that over 200 lightning strikes in the western Montana area late Friday resulted in numerous small wildfires being battled over the weekend. We spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukenbeal early Sunday morning for details. “We had an influx of monsoon moisture push across the Great Basin...
Montana SOS Asks Biden to Remove Executive Order
Recently, President Joe Biden enacted Executive Order 14019 that would insert federal agencies into the state's electoral processes. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen told us on Wednesday why she joined 14 other Secretaries of State across the U.S. in calling on President Biden to rescind the executive order. Jacobsen...
Federal Judge: BLM Ignores Environment in Coal Region Plan
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge has rejected a federal agency's plans for managing some public lands in the West, including a major coal mining area of Wyoming and Montana. U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris says the U.S. Bureau of Land Management failed to comply with an earlier court order requiring the agency to consider the environmental impact of mining and burning coal produced in the Powder River Basin.
Montana Governor Gianforte Promotes Apprenticeship, More Housing
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his wife Susan dropped by our studios on Thursday, August 4, 2022, as part of a whirlwind tour of media outlets promoting his apprenticeship program, the affordable housing initiative, and the recently formed Montana Housing Task Force. “Well, we're highlighting our apprenticeship program,” said Gianforte....
Fire in the Sky – Last Day to Apply to be a Smoke Jumper
It is clear that fire season has arrived in Montana. The excess fuel from a wet and mild spring are drying out quickly. Turning much of the state into a tinder box. Now is the moment when the real heroes shine. Protecting our public lands and lives from the threat of devastating wildfires.
Is Montana’s New Tourism Ad Campaign Coming Too Late in the Year?
I believe wholeheartedly that Montana is one of the most beautiful and amazing places to spend your vacation. In the past, the Montana Office of Tourism has done a great job at bringing tourists into Montana; the Montana-shaped bumper stickers that say "Get Lost" on them stand out in my mind. The newest ad campaign, titled "Go Find Out," seeks to bring tourists from locations that can access Montana easily. However, with the launch of this campaign this month, I worry that this new campaign may be too late. Why?
Rapid Increase in Hoot Owl Fishing Restrictions in Montana
There are 14 rivers on the list now, a meteoric rise from just a week ago. Montana anglers, including those who love the Clark Fork and Bitterroot Rivers, need to keep a close watch on Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Waterbody Restriction notices. FWP tries to post updates four times a day.
Montana AG on Firearms, Fentanyl, and Chinese Military Espionage
During his monthly visit to our Talk Back show, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen took calls for the entire hour answering questions from listeners. Knudsen answered one listener’s question about an effort in Congress to ban the sale of AR-15-type rifles. “Bottom line, if you start talking about banning...
Montana Gov. Gianforte Recognizes Miles City Veterans
On Tuesday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Miles City and recognized four veterans with the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation. No one better embodies our Montana values and commitment to service than our veterans, and it was my honor to recognize four outstanding veterans in Miles City. Through their commitment to service, JR, Tom, Ken, and Mark have made our nation safer and our communities stronger.
Check it Out! Montana’s First Dude Ranch is Unbelievably Awesome
The historic O.T.O. Dude Ranch was the first of its kind in Montana. The ranch is located 10 miles north of Yellowstone National Park, in the Cedar Creek drainage, against the backdrop of the Absaroka Mountains. In 1910, the construction of a series of cabins began on a piece of...
Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Wyoming Wins Army National Guard’s Best-of-the-best
Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers competed in an intense, six-day competition throughout Tennessee to determine the Army National Guard's best-of-the-best from July 24 - 29, according to a press release from the Department of Military. On July 29 Sgt. Tyler Holloway,...
Montana Candidate Zinke on Military Doctrine in the Middle East
Following a recent ‘Global Hot Spots’ segment of Talk Back, we reached out to former Navy Seal Team Six Commander and current Republican Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke for his military expertise on the smoldering problems in the Middle East, especially Afghanistan. Zinke referenced the heavily criticized hasty withdrawal...
