FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina Andras
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
homenewshere.com
Killam School Building Committee will meet to discuss making new building a reality
READING - Long discussed as a town priority, the Killam School Building project is beginning to pick up steam and tonight the Killam School Building Committee will meet to discuss the process of making the new building a reality. According to the presentation of the Massachusetts School Building Authority process...
Boston Globe
Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm
One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
Zoning Board to Review Proposal for 38 Residential Units, Parking Lot Near Polar Park in Worcester
WORCESTER - The city's Zoning Board of Appeals will review a proposal for 38 residential units at 90 Lamartine St. and an adjacent parking lot on Monday. The Lamartine Street property is an old tool factory built in 1907, according to state records. The F. E. Reed Tool Company Factory Building is a three-story building with a basement. Each floor level is 10,764 sq. ft. The first floor of the building has most recently been used as a self-storage facility.
communityadvocate.com
Next steps for the Boston Worcester Air Line Trail project
WESTBOROUGH – Town leaders laid out the next steps for the proposed shared-use Boston Worcester Air Line Trail (BWALT) running through Westborough. Town Manager Kristi Williams presented the implementation plan for the project during the Aug. 9 Select Board meeting. “Great work,” said Chair Ian Johnson after her presentation....
homenewshere.com
Select Board allocates veterans housing funds
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Aug. 9, 2022 at town hall. The board approved the warrant for the state primary on Sept. 6, 2022, and appointed election staff and police assignment details. Town Clerk Denise Graffeo encouraged voters to check their voting location as some precincts have changed.
homenewshere.com
Boards appoint resident to fill vacant Planning Board seat
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Aug. 8, 2022 at town hall in a joint meeting with the Planning Board to interview candidates to fill out a vacant Planning Board term. At the July 18 meeting of the Tewksbury Planning Board, chair Steve Johnson reported that member...
WCVB
How a Massachusetts firefighter invented an industry standard for fire vehicles
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Inside a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a Massachusetts company makes special tanks used by fire departments all over the world. United Plastics Fabricating, in North Andover, building custom tanks that are designed to hold water inside a firefighting apparatus. "I think that's what's sort of exciting,...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
nbcboston.com
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
Officials urge caution as brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts
Brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts and officials are warning the public of smoke-filled air that is affecting many communities. Wildfires in Lynn, Saugus, Marlboro, Sudbury, and Braintree have kept fire officials busy this weekend as crews across several towns work to put out the blazes that have lasted several days.
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy struck by third fire in three weeks #quincyfirefighters #quincyfiredepartment
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. The center of Quincy was hit by its third fire in three weeks last night. In turn, Quincy Quarry News would appear to have yet scooped its media brethren, this time with at least exclusive night vision images from the fire scene on Brook Road roughly between Star Market and Lincoln-Hancock Community School, if not also the first published text about the fire.
spectrumnews1.com
'The need is incredible': Hundreds ride motorcycles, raise money for Project New Hope in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - In what has become an annual tradition in Central Massachusetts, Project New Hope teamed up with hundreds of bikers to raise money Saturday. The eighth-annual Salute Our Veterans motorcycle ride raises money for the nonprofit, which has the mission of empowering service members, veterans, and their families through free retreats, supportive programs, wellness and education. They also have a food pantry, which also provides everyday essentials and baby supplies. Project New Hope Founder Bill Moore says the need for area veterans is still great.
homenewshere.com
State primary ready for Tuesday, Sept. 6
TEWSKBURY — Voters need to be registered by Aug. 27 in order to vote in the Sept. 6 primary election. The Tewksbury Town Clerk’s voter options guide reminds residents that the town adjusted its precincts as a result of the 2020 Federal Census population changes. The document says that most precinct numbers have changed for voters and invites voters to double check their precinct and voting location before election day.
NECN
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
homenewshere.com
World Photography Day: Part I Winchester’s early professional photographers
WINCHESTER—In 1902, the town purchased its first camera. This was not, at the time, insignificant. However routine the use of photographic evidence in business has become, it was novel in 1902. The idea came, apparently, from the Boston & Maine railroad which had been using a camera for several...
