As a result, they moved up 1 spot, from 39th to 38th according to ON3, from 55th to 49th according to Rivals, and from 53rd to 49th according to 247Sports. Currently, the Wolfpack have the 6th ranked class according to ON3, and the 11th ranked class in the ACC according to 247Sports and Rivals. What throws off these rankings is the fact NC State only has 12 commitments. For comparison, Clemson, who has the #1 ranked class in the ACC has 20 commitments.

2 DAYS AGO