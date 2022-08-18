Read full article on original website
packinsider.com
ACC Network’s All-Access with NC State Football : Episode 2
CBS analyst David Cobb calls NC State the “Most overrated team” in the ACC. Oh, what people will do to get some shock-value clicks these days. NC State finished last season ranked 20th in the nation. They finished 2nd in the ACC Atlantic. They have almost the same team returning this season.
NC State Announces Their Football Captains
NC State announced their 2022 Football Captains, and this year they will be going with a whopping 6, which is 2 more than last season. Linebacker Isaiah Moore (Graduate) and Center Grant Gibson (Graduate) are captains for the third straight year, and Quarterback Devin Leary (R-JR) is back for his second year in a row. Linebacker Drake Thomas (JR) wasn’t named a captain at the beginning of 2021, but filled the shoes of fellow Linebacker Payton Wilson (R-JR) after he went down for the season due to injury.
4-Star SG Davin Cosby Jr. Includes NC State in Top-7
4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Davin Cosby Jr. (6’5″/180), out of Word of God Academy in Raleigh, revealed his Top-7 schools today, and NC State made the cut along with Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest and Auburn. ON3 rates Cosby Jr. as a 4-star prospect, ranking him as...
#23 NC State Women’s Soccer Defeats VCU 2-1
The 23rd ranked NC State Women’s Soccer team improved to 2-0 yesterday, defeating VCU 2-1 at home. Sophomore Midfielder Annika Wohner scored the Pack’s 1st goal of the game at the 43 minute mark. A 1-0 Wolfpack lead held until the 78 minute mark, when VCU’s Aisha Maughan tied the game, with less than 12 minutes left in the game.
NC State’s 2023 Football Recruiting Class Ranks 38th After Concepcion Commitment
As a result, they moved up 1 spot, from 39th to 38th according to ON3, from 55th to 49th according to Rivals, and from 53rd to 49th according to 247Sports. Currently, the Wolfpack have the 6th ranked class according to ON3, and the 11th ranked class in the ACC according to 247Sports and Rivals. What throws off these rankings is the fact NC State only has 12 commitments. For comparison, Clemson, who has the #1 ranked class in the ACC has 20 commitments.
NC State Coaching Staff’s Response to Kevin Concepcion’s Commitment
4-Star Wide Receiver Kevin Conception became NC State’s 12th commitment of the 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. The response of the Wolfpack coaching staff on Twitter was entertaining.
