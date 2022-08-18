ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Black Business Alliance hosting meet and greet on Arch Street in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The Black Business Alliance is hosting a meet and greet for Black business owners and entrepreneurs Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tamaya Henry, a member of the organization’s outreach team, said it's the alliance’s first New Britain meet and greet. “We’ve had some in New...
ctexaminer.com

Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location

OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops

(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
New Britain, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Newington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
City
New Britain, CT
New Haven Independent

ACES Buys Orange St. Office Building For $975K

A North Haven-based regional arts education organization has purchased a two-and-a-half story law office building on Orange Street for $975,000, with plans to convert that site into school ​“programmatic” spaces after the current tenant’s lease runs out next year. That property sale took place on Aug....
NEW HAVEN, CT
yieldpro.com

Institutional Property Advisors closes 264-unit high-rise apartment building sale in Downtown Hartford

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of Capitol View Apartment Homes, a 264-unit, high-rise multifamily building with 13,294 square feet of commercial and retail space in Hartford, Connecticut’s central business district. “Located in one of the most sought-after markets for multifamily investment...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Attend Hartford's Dragon Boat Race and Asian Festival

A longtime tradition returned to Hartford since the pandemic. The Capital City was home to music, food and dance to celebrate Asian culture. One of the main attractions was dragon boat racing. The more than 20-year tradition in the city is one of the top 10 dragon boat festivals in...
Person
Erin Stewart
newbritainindependent.com

Does New Britain need a chief operating officer and a full time mayor?

NEW BRITAIN – Creating a new chief operating officer to manage the municipality and making town clerk and tax collector jobs appointed instead of elected offices are big and very different questions for a referendum vote in November.Voters, however, won’t have a choice if they favor one change but not another. Both proposed changes are rolled up into one innocuous question that deliberately obscures what could be the most significant revisions to the city charter in a generation.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Armenian Festival draws visitors from near and far

NEW BRITAIN – People of many ethnic backgrounds celebrated Armenian culture together over this past weekend. The Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection’s Annual Festival drew in local residents and community members Sunday - some of whom had never heard an oud be played or sampled losh kebab before.
NewsTimes

CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Brass Mill Center to get axe throwing business

The Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury will soon be getting its first new tenant since the retail center was purchased by a Great Neck, N.Y. company in late April. Stacey Mendyka, the mall’s general manager, said DeadWood Axe Throwing will open next month. Mendyka said Kohan Retail Investment Group officials are in discussions with other possible tenants, but said she was unable to discuss any specifics at this point.
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Bianca C. Pierce-Chalk, 31, 145 Columbus Blvd. Apt. 215, New Britain, improper turn/stop – no signal, ill opn mv under suspension, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, opn under suspension (sbs off) Terramar T. King, 43, 103 Beaver St. Flr. 1, New Britain, fail to display plates/inserts, ill opn...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Albert J. Ravagnani Jr.

Albert J. Ravagnani, Jr. passed away on Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022) at the age of 85 surrounded by his family. Al was born in New Britain and was the son of Albert J. Ravagnani, Sr. and Antonette (Pietkerwitz) Ravagnani. Al graduated high school and trade school as a carpenter, and worked as a union carpenter his entire career. Retiring in 2000, he finished his carpenter career with Frank E. Downs Construction Company. He also spent eight years in the Air National Guard Reserves.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

A Busy Airfield in Bethany

In 1920, a small airplane landed in a flat, open field one mile north of Bethany Center in Connecticut. It was a field conveniently located near the center of the state with enough clearance to allow a small airplane to take off and land in relative safety. Two years later, Harris Whittemore Jr. of Naugatuck, recognizing the commercial potential of the area, purchased the land and began building an airfield. What pilots first called Bethany Field, later became Bethany Airport, one of the earliest private airports in New England.
BETHANY, CT
New Britain Herald

Roaring 20s Antique & Classic Car Club celebrates 50th Anniversary

SOUTHINGTON – When Tony Carneiro was 12 years old he caught a glimpse of a ‘57 Chevy Bel Air and set his sights out to get one for himself. Many years later the Wethersfield resident sat proudly behind his own hard-top model at the Roaring 20’s Antique and Classic Car Club’s 50th Annual Car Show and Swap Meet, held at the Southington Drive-In Sunday.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

