Tom Brady returns to Bucs training camp, nixes wild theory

Tom Brady returned to Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp on Monday, ending an 11-day absence for personal reasons. He also denied one wild theory in a tweet. The Buccaneers posted video of Brady going through quarterback drills with his teammates. Head coach Todd Bowles said the biggest thing Brady missed was conditioning work.
TAMPA, FL
