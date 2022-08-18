ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least two injured in accident on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Turbot Township, Pa. — At least two people were injured Wednesday when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

State police at Milton say shortly after 2 p.m. Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was traveling on a right curve on the on ramp onto I-80 westbound when one of his trailer tires became disabled. Zuby then lost control of his tractor-trailer and it overturned onto the highway and blocked all lanes of travel.

The driver of a Subaru Forester was traveling west on I-80 near mile marker 211.5 and attempted to swerve out of the truck's way but could not avoid it. The Forester struck the undercarriage of the overturned truck, causing damage to the gas tank and side battery box, police said.

The driver of the Forester, Virginia A. Barber, 62, of Rock Island, Ill., was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment. Her passenger, Thomas Ring, 74, was not injured.

Zuby was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Police said all involved parties were wearing seat belts.

I-80 westbound was closed for six hours as responders worked to clear the scene.

