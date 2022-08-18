ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Man arrested, charged after two deals for crack

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U43gD_0hMWtZZE00

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested on drug charges according to an affidavit filed through the office of Judge Aaron Biichle on Aug. 9.

The affidavit details two incidents in 2021 during which William Lawrence Adams, 49, sold a gram of crack to undercover agents. Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotic Enforcement Unit said Adams sold to an undercover agent twice in less than a week.

Both deals allegedly took place near the 600 block of Market Street in Williamsport after Adams arranged the transaction through a cellular telephone.

Adams was charged with a count each of felony possession with intent to deliver and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Adams posted $75,000 unsecured bail after an Aug. 10 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Docket sheet

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Shamokin woman pushes case of knives at store clerk, faces assault charges

Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman threatened a convenience store clerk and pushed a display case of knives toward her, police say. Brandie Ann Haddock, 58, walked into the Penn Jersey Mart the evening of Aug. 13, screaming at the female clerk that she was an FBI agent and that the clerk needed to call the FBI, according to Patrolman Derek Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department. When the clerk asked...
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Man accused of selling fentanyl in Northumberland County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged with drug trafficking after police say he distributed fentanly in Northumberland County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Eric Clark, 32, of Shamokin allegedly distributed quantities of fentanyl on June 1, 2022, and again on August 3, 2022, in Northumberland County. Clark was […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Beech Creek woman sentenced to jail time for biting police officers

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Tisha L. Smeal, 34, of Beech Creek, was sentenced Monday for a 2020 assault on two Lock Haven city police officers. President Judge Craig P. Miller imposed a sentence of imprisonment of 6 months to 23 months at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, with a consecutive 3-year probation term to follow.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven man, 71, sentenced to state time for stalking, PFA violations

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Larry Fetter, 71, of Lock Haven, was sentenced Monday to a 12 month to 66 month period of state prison time after an extended string of criminal convictions and repeated failure to abide by court-imposed supervision. According to a release from the office of Clinton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Williamsport, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Williamsport, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Boyfriend accused of punching pregnant girlfriend

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the head and stole her purse because he believed she had taken too long to buy toilet paper at the store. Now Tyler Jospeh Arias, 30, is facing charges for the assault on July 27 near Pine Avenue, police say. Blooomsburg Sgt. Len Rogutski was called to a neighborhood behind Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported...
WTAJ

Centre County murder suspect claims self-defense, according to court documents

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man accused of stabbing and killing another man is claiming he had no choice but to stab him as the man was punching him in the face, according to the criminal complaint. Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, was taken into custody after the stabbing on Friday and claimed he was […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Police investigating three separate shootings in the city in the past five days

Williamsport, Pa. — Sunday night marked the third time in five days that Williamsport Police responded to reports of a shooting. According to police, units were dispatched to the 2100 block of Boyd Street around 9:30 p.m on August 21. Police reported locating two 15-year-old male juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. Both males were found on the porch of an area residence. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspects used counterfeit bill at convenience store

Montgomery, Pa. — State police are looking for two male suspects who used a $100 counterfeit bill to pay for merchandise at a convenience store in Clinton Township. State police at Montoursville say the two males were at the 7-Eleven store on Route 54 when they used the counterfeit bill to pay for $3.69 of merchandise. The males left the scene in a white Kia SUV. The cashier discovered the bill was counterfeit shortly after they left around 9 a.m. and contacted police. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock

Williamsport, Pa. — Trooper Oliver Barbour said he could hear screaming that sounded like an assault as he responded to a domestic call near the 300 block of Tinsman Avenue in Loyalsock Township. The Montoursville State Trooper spoke with a female witness who said Anthony James II entered her home on the evening of Aug. 13. The accuser called PSP Montoursville and the 49-year-old James, who has an active Protection from Abuse order against him, left the home. ...
NorthcentralPA.com

One charged with homicide for stabbing in Centre County

Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview are charging a Centre County man with homicide after he stabbed and killed another man Friday night during an altercation. The victim, Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died Aug. 19 as a result of a stab wound to the chest, according to the Centre County Coroner's Office. Police were called to the scene on Flood Lane in Rush Township shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported stabbing. ...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Federal inmate charged with possessing homemade knife

Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing contraband in prison. Marshall Martinez, 37, allegedly possessed a 5-iinch blade of sharpened plastic, commonly referred to as a "shank" on June 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years of imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.
WBRE

PD: Man returned fire after teens allegedly started gunfight

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Williamsport Bureau of Police arrested a teen with multiple gunshot wounds for allegedly starting a gunfight with a man in Lycoming County. Officials said Williamsport Bureau of Police, WBP, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Edwin Street on August 19 for a report of multiple shots fired. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly pretending to be officer charged with imprisoning teen

Smithfield Township, Pa. — A Sayre man is facing felony charges of falsely imprisoning a teenager after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer and handcuffed a juvenile on a fake traffic stop. Joseph Harold Tubbs, 18, reportedly showed the driver a badge and had red and blue lights flashing inside his car when he stopped the teen driver on Springfield Road on July 29 around 10:45 p.m., according to charges. ...
SAYRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for suspect in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police say two teenagers were shot Sunday night in Williamsport. Gunfire broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Boyd Street. Officers tell us the teenage boys were shot outside a home. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries. Investigators have not said if they have a suspect or what might...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Baltimore man sentenced for attempting to throw backpack filled with contraband over prison fence

Williamsport, Pa. — A Baltimore man dressed in camouflage brought a backpack full of contraband items onto the grounds of Allenwood Federal Correctional Center with the intention of throwing it over the fence for inmates to retrieve. Instead, Michael Dwight Smith, 48, of Baltimore, Md., was caught in the act and indicted. Smith was sentenced in federal court last week to 18 months' imprisonment by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for the act he committed in 2016. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Smith entered a wooded area on the grounds of the prison complex with a backpack that contained synthetic marijuana, tobacco, and cell phones. Smith intended to throw the backpack over the fence of the Low Security institution for inmates to retrieve. Smith entered a guilty plea to attempting to provide contraband in February 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBRE

Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went missing. Hachey and his family […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Shamokin police hold burglary suspect at gunpoint

Shamokin, Pa. — Police held a burglary suspect at gunpoint in an attempt to take him into custody after he broke into a Shamokin residence on July 30. Patrolman Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department found Patrick Dowling Jr., 25, a short time after the burglary on the railroad tracks near Weis grocery store. Jenkins held Dowling at gunpoint, but he resisted arrest and ran into the nearby woods, according to Officer Alexis Temple. ...
NorthcentralPA.com

Man reported after allegedly approaching people to sell drugs

Northumberland, Pa. — A witness told State Police troopers that a man approched him and attepmted to sell him drugs near the 5000 block of Route 890. Officers then spoke with that man, identified as John Kisner, 40, of Paxinos, and reportedly discovered Suboxone inside a backpack. Kisner confessed to being in possession of the pills, state police said. Trooper Jacob Hook interviewed Kisner at the Stonington Barracks and learned...
PAXINOS, PA
WBRE

Police on lookout after shots fired in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:00, on Sunday night. According to the Luzerne County Comm Center, police were dispatched to Locust and Scott streets for a call of shots fired. No were no injuries reported during or after the incident. The comm center confirmed police […]
NorthcentralPA.com

‘I’m not a criminal, I’m just a drug addict’: Man’s search for a fresh start

Christopher Eichelberger is hard to miss. Covered in tattoos, with a head full of dreadlocks and an affinity for brightly colored clothes, he will be the first to admit he is a different person today than when he was trapped in a cycle of addiction and crime. At age 13, Eichelberger began taking pain pills and soon he followed his parents path into heroin addiction. “I felt like we were...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy