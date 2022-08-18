ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, MA

MassLive.com

State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’

Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
WHAV

Methuen Teen Drowns Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H.

A Methuen teen drowned Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H. New Hampshire State Police identified 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario late Sunday afternoon after notifying next of kin. State Police said the drowning took place around 12:40 p.m., Saturday. Bristol Police and Fire, New Hampton Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police –Marine Patrol were sent to the scene.
WNAW 94.7

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
NECN

Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab

A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
Time Out Global

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
WCVB

A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
WMUR.com

Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back

CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
Turnto10.com

North Attleboro restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday

Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
NECN

Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.

Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...

