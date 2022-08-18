Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
School District organizes grief support sessions after student, 8, identified as victim in fatal Albany crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that they were providing grief support for those mourning the loss of a student from Manchester in an accident in Albany, NH, over the weekend. As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a Gofundme page launched to support the...
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
Methuen Teen Drowns Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H.
A Methuen teen drowned Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H. New Hampshire State Police identified 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario late Sunday afternoon after notifying next of kin. State Police said the drowning took place around 12:40 p.m., Saturday. Bristol Police and Fire, New Hampton Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police –Marine Patrol were sent to the scene.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
WCVB
Massachusetts men victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
NECN
Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab
A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
WCVB
A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
WCVB
How a Massachusetts firefighter invented an industry standard for fire vehicles
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Inside a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a Massachusetts company makes special tanks used by fire departments all over the world. United Plastics Fabricating, in North Andover, building custom tanks that are designed to hold water inside a firefighting apparatus. "I think that's what's sort of exciting,...
MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford
One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25. According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
Turnto10.com
North Attleboro restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday
Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
NECN
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
