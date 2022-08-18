Read full article on original website
Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida
NEW YORK (AP) — Redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York are threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and will ensure the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress. The scramble has led to contentious races between Democrats in the second-largest blue...
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880. The […]
Time to enjoy – very nice weather overall this week for the region!
It’s been an interesting day of weather across the country. In 24 hours, the east side of Dallas, Texas picked up a radar-estimated FIFTEEN inches of rain! To put that in perspective, that’s about four months of rain for us – and it all fell in 24 hours! Flash flooding is extensive in that region as a result.
