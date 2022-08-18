Read full article on original website
Ballston Spa wine and spirits store working to set themselves apart
BALLSTON SPA – Looking to try a new and unique variety of wines and spirits? Try Sage Wine & Spirits. Owner Jes Rich first opened in downtown Ballston Spa in 2016. She’s constantly growing her selection, while maintaining her store’s commitment to wines and spirits produced with attention to quality, value and care for the planet.
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?
Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
Druthers announces opening date for Clifton Park location
Druthers Brewing Company has announced the opening date of its new Clifton Park location. Druthers said in a Facebook post that they are "on track" for a September 15 opening.
Peak inside a Magical Little Hobbit House – Coming Soon to June Farms in Upstate NY!
It's no wonder why June Farms in West Sand Lake has become one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets. Over the last few years, Matt Baumgartner - the owner of the farm - has worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you mind if a neighbor’s dog pees on your grass?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business. Here’s the email:. Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. I’ve even posted signs that say a dog can’t do ANY business on my lawn. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show!
Historic fire tower finds new home in Speculator
Makomis fire tower boasts easy access, Adirondack views. While a 48-foot fire tower situated in the middle of a park is not commonplace, it paints a striking picture in Sacandaga Park in Speculator. The Makomis Fire Tower was the first steel tower set in New York state when it was erected on Makomis Mountain in 1916.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away free cakes for 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery specializing in bundt cakes, is giving away 250 free cakes at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. The bakery has locations in Albany and Clifton Park.
Swimming dogs to fundraise for homeless pets
Dogs may enjoy swimming as much as humans do and were currently in the dog days of August. Next Saturday, pooches will be plunging for a good cause in Amsterdam.
Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen
Elizabeth Miller closed on purchase of 126 Glen Street, at the corner of Park Street, for $845,000 on Friday, Aug. 12. She already owns the Park Theater and Doc’s Restaurant around the corner, and the nearly completed Park & Elm restaurant/deli/apartment project led by her son, Ben Miller. Mark...
Fire breaks out in Cohoes apartment complex
A fire on Sunday sent several local crews to 50 Manor Sites Apartments in Cohoes
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you wash your arms and legs in the shower?
" I have said this for years. Why waste soap on your arms and legs. So do you think more people will follow my lead now that the experts are saying it?" What do you think? Will you pass on soaping up your arms and legs or will you keep doing it?
Safety concerns prompt Greenwich officials to eye panhandling ordinance
Greenwich town leaders are trying to put the brakes on panhandling due to safety concerns.
What was that loud jet noise near Albany this morning?
If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there's no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
FOUND! Wreckage from World War 2 Cargo Plane in the Adirondacks
Their goal was to find a plane that crashed back in 1944 at the height of World War 2. It took this group of adventurers two years to locate the wreckage, but back in 2021 they pushed through the brush and the hills of Blue Ridge Mountain and finally came upon the site. The remains of the plane are still there.
Motorcyclists ride for PTSD from Albany to Ballston Spa
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday. The Capital Region-based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility. “The reason we started it is because there […]
Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY
Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
New York City's 9/11 Tribute Museum closes its doors
The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan closed its doors permanently Wednesday after being unable to rebound from pandemic losses.
