CBS 46
Hall County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing 22-year-old Buford man
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has requested help from the public in locating a Buford man with disabilities. Authorities identified the man as 22-year-old Kade Piers Klein who was last seen at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday. Klein is described as a Caucasian man who is...
nowhabersham.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is releasing few details about a homicide investigation in the eastern part of the county. Officials issued a press release Monday confirming that an investigation was underway. “As of this morning, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the eastern...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Laundry evacuated when drying clothes catch fire; loud music, juvenile fight and adults and teens dispute over whose car is fastest
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 11 – 18, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person –...
CBS 46
Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
Georgia man who shot at repo employees, led police on chase pleads guilty to gun charge
ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Athens, Georgia, man pled guilty to a federal gun charge after shooting at two individuals trying to re-possess his vehicle and leading police on a high-speed chase, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. 30-year-old Ceddrick Demon Mercery, also known as Stunt, pled guilty on Aug. […]
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
accesswdun.com
GSP: Missing Cleveland man found dead in overturned vehicle
A Cleveland missing man was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in White County Friday morning. Jeffrey Robert McKenna, 50 of Cleveland, was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after last being seen on Sunday, Aug, 14, the Georgia State Patrol reports. Cleveland police and other local authorities had searched...
WCNC
'Greatest day' for family after suspect in 18-year-old's 1994 murder finally caught
ATLANTA — Friday night, the grieving loved ones of an Atlanta teen who was shot and killed nearly 28 years ago went to sleep, for the first time since 1994, knowing that the fugitive who was accused of killing him is finally in jail. The suspect was on the...
Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co
Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
fox5atlanta.com
Pickens County bus driver arrested for DUI after running off road with children on board
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - There is a lot of shock and disbelief for mom Chelsie Medley. Her first-grade son was on a Pickens County School bus Friday driven by 59-year-old Jeffrey Tucker, a man police now say was driving drunk. Minutes after her son was dropped off the bus it...
wrwh.com
Cleveland man killed in Clarkesville motorcycle wreck
(Clarkesville)- A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Cleveland man. 23-year-old Levi Jacob Sullens was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Beaver Dam Road in Clarkesville. Around 7:41 a.m. on August 21, authorities were dispatched to the scene a short distance from Highway 115. A preliminary...
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
She said yes: Cleveland police academy graduate gets diploma, engagement ring
CLEVELAND — It was a big day for a new Cleveland police officer. Not only did she receive a diploma from the academy, she also received a marriage proposal from a fellow officer. Stephanie Martinez accepted both with joy. Martinez received her diploma from the police academy on Monday,...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Female students charged with affray after melee in the gym; small K-9 left in vehicle without air running
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 11 – 18, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Pine...
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Tough when you’re not the at-fault driver in a crash but the one who goes to jail because of warrants
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 1 – 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 46-year-old Oxford woman was arrested and charged with loitering or prowling, entering auto with intent to commit theft and criminal attempt after she was caught on a ring in Alexander crossing in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 attempting to get into several vehicles in the parking area. She was then seen attempting to open doors on some of the apartments. She was later identified, warrants taken and she was arrested for her criminal attempt on entering autos.
nowhabersham.com
Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia
The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
accesswdun.com
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Cleveland man
A White County man died in a motorcycle wreck outside Clarkesville early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol said 23-year-old Levi Sullens of Cleveland lost control of the Husqvarna FE 501 he was riding, traveled off Beaverdam Road, and struck a sign. The wreck happened at an unknown time GSP said...
Suspect at large after stealing motorcycle and fleeing Deputies
Oconee County Deputies are asking for some public help in their search for a man accused of stealing a motorcycle, driving into Lake Hartwell at the end of a chase, and swimming away.
Police chase in Duluth ends with arrest after meth pipe found in car
DULUTH, Ga. — A 34-year-old man in Duluth is facing charges after leading law enforcement in a police chase. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Duluth officers tried to stop what appeared to be a Toyota Corolla on Buford Highway for speeding when the driver failed to stop for officers.
Forsyth County Blotter: Celebrity DUI arrest, man does laundry in empty house, and traffic stop leads to drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The daughter of a reality television star faces DUI and underage drinking charges after a collision in Forsyth County.
