ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nowhabersham.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is releasing few details about a homicide investigation in the eastern part of the county. Officials issued a press release Monday confirming that an investigation was underway. “As of this morning, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the eastern...
HALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#South Carolina#Georgia#Chevrolet#Val630
WGAU

Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
accesswdun.com

GSP: Missing Cleveland man found dead in overturned vehicle

A Cleveland missing man was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in White County Friday morning. Jeffrey Robert McKenna, 50 of Cleveland, was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after last being seen on Sunday, Aug, 14, the Georgia State Patrol reports. Cleveland police and other local authorities had searched...
CLEVELAND, GA
WGAU

Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co

Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
ATLANTA, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland man killed in Clarkesville motorcycle wreck

(Clarkesville)- A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Cleveland man. 23-year-old Levi Jacob Sullens was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Beaver Dam Road in Clarkesville. Around 7:41 a.m. on August 21, authorities were dispatched to the scene a short distance from Highway 115. A preliminary...
Monroe Local News

LPD Reports: Tough when you’re not the at-fault driver in a crash but the one who goes to jail because of warrants

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 1 – 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 46-year-old Oxford woman was arrested and charged with loitering or prowling, entering auto with intent to commit theft and criminal attempt after she was caught on a ring in Alexander crossing in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 attempting to get into several vehicles in the parking area. She was then seen attempting to open doors on some of the apartments. She was later identified, warrants taken and she was arrested for her criminal attempt on entering autos.
LOGANVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia

The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Motorcycle wreck claims life of Cleveland man

A White County man died in a motorcycle wreck outside Clarkesville early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol said 23-year-old Levi Sullens of Cleveland lost control of the Husqvarna FE 501 he was riding, traveled off Beaverdam Road, and struck a sign. The wreck happened at an unknown time GSP said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy