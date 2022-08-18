The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 1 – 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 46-year-old Oxford woman was arrested and charged with loitering or prowling, entering auto with intent to commit theft and criminal attempt after she was caught on a ring in Alexander crossing in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 attempting to get into several vehicles in the parking area. She was then seen attempting to open doors on some of the apartments. She was later identified, warrants taken and she was arrested for her criminal attempt on entering autos.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO