Read full article on original website
Related
Paxton opinion outlines how Texans’ anonymous voted ballots can be publicly available
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will allow legislators or members of the public to get copies of anonymous voted ballots through a formal process, according to an opinion issued last Wednesday.
KXAN
Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two state programs...
Texas families, friends rally on National Fentanyl Awareness Day
Along Barton Springs Road in south Austin, families, friends and loved ones gathered Sunday morning for a walk to remember those lost to fentanyl poisoning. The gathering came as the United States continues to battle an ongoing fentanyl crisis, with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration declaring Aug. 21 National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.
Texas leaders prepare for life-threatening flooding across state
The National Weather Service forecasted heavy rain and flash flooding in the Panhandle, West Texas and South Texas this week, plus large hail and winds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas law enforcement agencies can apply for ALERRT training, bullet-resistant shields funding
This week, two grant funding programs were announced to help Texas law enforcement agencies send officers to active shooter training and to give agencies bullet-resistant shields.
Texas unemployment rate lowest since pre-pandemic
Texas employers added 72,800 jobs over the month--smashing previous records for total jobs.
State of Texas: Districts brace for new school year after record teacher resignations
What's behind the teacher shortage? To find out, our team obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students. Responses revealed how inflation, stagnant salaries and last-minute legislative mandates led to state-wide teacher shortages.
As Texas children head back to school, vaccination levels continue to decline
Kindergarten and seventh grade are two critical vaccination years for children to become up-to-date on their recommended shots and boosters. Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 3% to 5% declines in vaccination rates for children in these two age groups, with the largest dips noted in middle schoolers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas DPS sergeant resigns after assault arrest
A Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant was arrested in Williamson County following an incident with a family member, according to court records.
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
Months of triple digit temperatures and little rain across Texas is affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers.
Austin Police searching for missing Michigan teen last seen north of Austin
Destiny Wallag was reported missing on Aug. 19. Her family said she left the Springhill Suites located at 10936 Stonelake Blvd., where she was staying with her father and brother, on foot around 5:45 a.m.
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What this week’s rain could do for our drought
A deeper look into what the forecast 2-3" of widespread rain would do to extreme/exceptional drought conditions in place across Central Texas.
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
After summer wildfires, why some areas are at high risk for flash floods
Burn scars are areas where recent fires have stripped the vegetation from the region, leaving no buffer between the soil and the elements.
Comments / 0