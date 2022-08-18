Read full article on original website
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation...
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study. In 2023, the roughly 180,000 residents of Imperial County in Southern...
yourcentralvalley.com
California grows majority of nation’s peaches
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — August is National Peach Month. California grows about 75% of the nation’s peaches, according to Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. “Out of that 75% that we grow for the nation, 42% is grown right here in Fresno County,” said Jacobsen.
Comments / 0