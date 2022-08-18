ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
California grows majority of nation’s peaches

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — August is National Peach Month. California grows about 75% of the nation’s peaches, according to Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. “Out of that 75% that we grow for the nation, 42% is grown right here in Fresno County,” said Jacobsen.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

