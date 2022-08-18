Read full article on original website
The Truth Behind Frank Sinatra And Marlon Brando’s Feud
Some believe that the feud between Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando started on the set of 1955’s Guys and Dolls, but it actually began a year earlier involving On the Waterfront, when Brando — with the backing of director Sam Spiegel — was cast in the role that was originally Sinatra’s.
How Frances Bean Cobain’s Brush With Death Changed Outlook on Life
30! Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, is celebrating her 30th birthday (she was born Aug. 18, 1992) with a bit of reflection that reveals she didn't always view the milestone birthday as a definite. In a very vulnerable and open Instagram post, Cobain reflected...
Corey Taylor Appears Maskless in Slipknot’s New ‘Yen’ Video
A few weeks after the release of the song "Yen," Slipknot have shared its trippy, accompanying music video. And for the first time in Slipknot history, Corey Taylor appears maskless in the video. The "Yen" video features cut scenes of the band performing the song in another funky-looking room, so...
George Harrison on the Rumors of the Fifth Member of The Traveling Wilburys
George Harrison said certain rock stars couldn't be in his supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys. However, he didn't have plans to replace Roy Orbison.
Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson
Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
Tom Petty Accidentally Made His Record Label Report Him to the FBI
Tom Petty and his manager once thought of a creative way to tell his label they changed an album title. It didn't go over very well.
Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive
The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
KISS Wanted a Competition Show to Find ‘Next Generation’ Members
KISS' farewell tour, which kicked off in 2019, still doesn't have a scheduled end date, but we know that they do plan on retiring at some point. However, Gene Simmons thinks that it's possible for the rock group to continue on as a touring band with different members, and shared that they once wanted to do a competition show to find them.
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo Reviews Rage Against the Machine Show
Metallica's Robert Trujillo saw Rage Against the Machine at Madison Square Garden in New York City and had some powerful praise to dole out after the show. Rage were playing their fifth and final show at the venue on Sunday, Aug. 14, completing a series of sold-out performances. Trujillo, who...
Sleep’s ‘Dopesmoker’ Vinyl Reissue Contains Real Marijuana Leaves
Sleep have taken stoner metal to a whole new level with the vinyl reissue of their album Dopesmoker, which contains real marijuana leaves pressed into the LP. It'll be available through Jack White's Third Man Records, but may be pretty challenging to get a copy of. According to the listing,...
Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Korn Onstage to Sing ‘Freak on a Leash’ at Tour Kickoff
Evanescence's Amy Lee joined Korn onstage to sing "Freak on a Leash" on the first night of a co-headlining tour. Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado hosted the opening night which found Korn playing a 16-song set that included two tracks off their latest album, Requiem, the live debut of "Idiosyncrasy" from 2019's The Nothing and the resurrection of the Paradigm Shift cut "Spike in My Veins" for the first time since 2015.
Led Zeppelin Reunion Won’t ‘Satisfy My Need to Be Stimulated,’ Says Robert Plant
For those of you who haven't lost all hope for a Led Zeppelin reunion, we're sorry to have to burst your bubble, but Robert Plant said it won't "satisfy" his "need to be stimulated," so it seems really unlikely that it'll ever happen again. The 73-year-old rocker's last musical release...
Alice in Chains Announce Massive ‘Dirt’ Box Set for 30th Anniversary
The moment Alice in Chains superfans have been waiting all of 2022 for has arrived — the rockers have announced a massive Dirt box set to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the legendary album, which came out Sept. 29, 1992. The box includes a variety of vinyl and collectibles,...
See Cakes Made for Each Act on the ‘Stadium Tour’
A Minneapolis bakery showed the love to the acts on the "Stadium Tour" when it rolled through town Sunday night (Aug. 14) by making cakes for all the bands on the tour. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett all got their own personalized treats in the form of Cassette Cakes.
Queen Elizabeth Is Being Called On to Recognize Black Sabbath’s ‘Services To Music’
All hail Black Sabbath! That's what members of the British Parliament are saying as calls heat up for Queen Elizabeth to officially recognize the heavy metal godfathers for their "services to music." On August 12, Khalid Mahmood, Labour Member of Parliament since 2001 for Birmingham Perry Barr, shared a letter...
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Jamie Campbell Bower Releases Dark Rock Song
Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor from Stranger Things 4 who — spoiler art — plays the murderous creature Vecna and its human counterpart Henry Creel, is also a musician. On Friday (Aug. 12), he released his latest dark and folky rock number, "I Am." But it's not his...
50 Years Ago: ‘The Midnight Special’ Changes Music Entertainment
As incredible as it might sound now, there was a time when televised entertainment wasn't available around the clock. That all changed with Burt Sugarman's music-oriented variety show The Midnight Special, which debuted on Aug. 19, 1972. Until the early '70s, it was standard practice for most TV stations to...
Tom DeLonge Producing New Adult Animated Tubi Series ‘Breaking Bear’
Tom DeLonge's To the Stars Media continues to add interesting projects to their resume. The latest is a new adult animation series set to air on Tubi titled Breaking Bear. If the title is indeed a play off Breaking Bad, then you can expect some rather shady shenanigans ahead. In fact, the description for the series reads, "BREAKING BEAR follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian mafia, local Hell’s Angels and polar bears who hate anything that isn’t white."
Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Style of Slipknot Is the Heavy We Need Right Now
Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has been all over the place this summer. Slipknot have made their fair share of headlines as well. And now TikTok and YouTube rising star Devin Taylor has made his musical Reese's Peanut Butter Cup by dipping Metallica's chocolate in Slipknot's peanut butter to provide a "serious f--king treat" that's become beloved by many via his platforms.
