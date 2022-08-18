Read full article on original website
Related
State Superintendent encourages Virginia families to submit applications for free meals
Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget.
fox5dc.com
Several northern Virginia school districts head back to class
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - It’s the start of a new school year across the D.C. region and several northern Virginia school districts welcomed students back to class Monday. Public schools in Fairfax County, Prince William County and Alexandria City opened their doors for what is expected to be a return to an academic year that closely resembles pre-pandemic school years.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
WDBJ7.com
Families encouraged to submit applications to schools for free meals
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDOE Release) - Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is encouraging Virginia families to submit free meal applications to local schools. Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cardinalnews.org
Why Virginia needs more foster parents
Starting today, you’re likely to see or hear ads – on television, social media and music streaming services – from Intercept Health that make the pitch for why people should sign up to be a foster parent. Few things happen in a vacuum and this is no...
Governor Youngkin “fast-tracking” plan to reduce Virginia’s teacher shortage
Governor Glenn Youngkin says he is fast tracking a plan to reduce teacher shortages. It comes as some fear recently approved pay raises were too little, too late.
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
altavistajournal.com
Governor Youngkin donates his second-quarter salary to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he was donating his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach he fulfilled his pledge to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
theriver953.com
Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
WDBJ7.com
Southwest VA tourism rebounding close to 2019 levels
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The tourism industry took a hit during the pandemic, but in southwest Virginia, the industry is rebuilding stronger than you might think. According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, southwest Virginia tourism numbers are only 7% lower than 2019. “For the past 24 months, it’s really been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Department of Agriculture launches mental health care tipline for farmers, agricultural workers
Farmers and other workers in the agricultural industry can face numerous demands that take a toll on their mental health. Now, in an effort to provide support, farmers across Virginia can call or text a mental health helpline specifically intended to help them cope with the unique pressure of their job.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech, two other Virginia schools make list of 25 most cost-effective big colleges
(STACKER) — Virginia has some of the best public colleges and universities in the country — and as it turns out, attending them won’t break the bank. Unfortunately, you won’t see smaller schools like William & Mary on this list of large schools (all clocking in at over 10,000 undergraduates), but two other big names in Virginia education made the top 10.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom names executive director
Every year, an estimated 500,000 Virginia schoolchildren better understand the value of agriculture thanks to Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The program, housed at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation since 1992, has connected children with agricultural concepts through professional development and resources for educators, school grants, teacher awards, volunteer initiatives and fundraisers. In the last year, a record-breaking $430,000 was raised to support AITC activities.
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,561 new coronavirus cases Monday, 17,250 new cases in the last week
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 2,017,131 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,464 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,589 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Comments / 9