Virginia State

Several northern Virginia school districts head back to class

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - It’s the start of a new school year across the D.C. region and several northern Virginia school districts welcomed students back to class Monday. Public schools in Fairfax County, Prince William County and Alexandria City opened their doors for what is expected to be a return to an academic year that closely resembles pre-pandemic school years.
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Families encouraged to submit applications to schools for free meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDOE Release) - Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is encouraging Virginia families to submit free meal applications to local schools. Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families...
Why Virginia needs more foster parents

Starting today, you’re likely to see or hear ads – on television, social media and music streaming services – from Intercept Health that make the pitch for why people should sign up to be a foster parent. Few things happen in a vacuum and this is no...
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
Governor Youngkin donates his second-quarter salary to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he was donating his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach he fulfilled his pledge to...
Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
Southwest VA tourism rebounding close to 2019 levels

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The tourism industry took a hit during the pandemic, but in southwest Virginia, the industry is rebuilding stronger than you might think. According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, southwest Virginia tourism numbers are only 7% lower than 2019. “For the past 24 months, it’s really been...
Virginia Tech, two other Virginia schools make list of 25 most cost-effective big colleges

(STACKER) — Virginia has some of the best public colleges and universities in the country — and as it turns out, attending them won’t break the bank. Unfortunately, you won’t see smaller schools like William & Mary on this list of large schools (all clocking in at over 10,000 undergraduates), but two other big names in Virginia education made the top 10.
Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom names executive director

Every year, an estimated 500,000 Virginia schoolchildren better understand the value of agriculture thanks to Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The program, housed at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation since 1992, has connected children with agricultural concepts through professional development and resources for educators, school grants, teacher awards, volunteer initiatives and fundraisers. In the last year, a record-breaking $430,000 was raised to support AITC activities.

