Hooters Signs 51 College Football Offensive Linemen to NIL Deals
Hooters is expanding its NIL footprint in the biggest way possible. On Monday, the restaurant chain announced it has signed 51 offensive lineman from across college football to NIL deals. Of the schools represented, Georgia Tech, Missouri, and LSU have the most players with seven each. As part of the...
