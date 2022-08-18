Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna Carney
Related
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
Boston Mayor Wu ‘pleasantly surprised’ with first commute of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — After weeks of preparation and talks of an array of concerns, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she her first Monday morning commute of the Orange Line shutdown went “pretty smoothly.”. Wu boarded a southern Orange Line shuttle, rode it to the Green Line, and then headed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford
One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25. According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both...
buzzfeednews.com
An Eighth-Grader Got Into Trouble For Wearing A Hijab To School
A charter school in Massachusetts is facing backlash after a teacher wrote a student up for a uniform infraction after she wore a hijab on the first day of eighth grade Thursday. In a now-viral Facebook post, a family member of the girl shared a copy of the uniform infraction...
Health professionals warn COVID poised to take off in fall
HOPKINTON, Mass. — On the one hand, Hopkinton is a highly vaccinated town when it comes to Covid. On the other, it’s been ominously quiet this summer at the Health Department. “Demand has been really slow,” said Health Director Shaun McAuliffe. “And we expected a drop in demand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
whdh.com
Tufts Medical Center worries Orange Line shutdown may effect patient access
BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts Medical Center is worried how the 30-day Orange Line shutdown will effect patients. The hospital’s Orange Line stop was one of the stops that was left without shuttle service in the MBTA’s initial diversion plans. On Thursday the MBTA announced that they would be...
WCVB
'Open Newbury Street' in Boston returns with expanded dates
BOSTON — Open Newbury Street has returned to Boston with expanded dates through late next month, according to city officials. Starting with Sunday's event, Newbury Street will be pedestrian-only six Sundays in a row. The final of those six Sundays is Sept. 25. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Open...
BPD provide 11-year-old male with social services following a B+E in South Boston.
At about 4:11 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022, Officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) responded to 473 West Broadway in South Boston (711) for a report of a Breaking and Entering in Progress. Upon arrival, officers observed the glass door of the business to be broken and located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday
BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Boat partially sinks in Charles River in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A boat remains partially submerged in the Charles River after it started sinking Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. between the Museum of Science and Longfellow Bridge, State Police said. The State Police Marine Unit and Cambridge Fire Department tried to pump water...
WCVB
Concern growing about Monday's commute with Orange Line shutdown in Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents who work in Boston are anxiously awaiting Monday's morning commute because it is the first true test of the impact the MBTA's monthlong Orange Line shutdown will have. Tracks are being replaced and signal systems are being upgraded as part of what the MBTA calls...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts student disciplined for school dress code violation after wearing a hijab; school misspells it as jihab
A Massachusetts student has been disciplined for a school dress code violation after wearing a hijab. According to family, a student at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden received the dress code violation on Thursday, her first day of school. The student’s sister stated that it is “nerve racking...
WCVB
Bluebikes reports busiest weekend ever as Orange Line shutdown begins
BOSTON — A record-setting number of riders traveled through the Boston area on Bluebikes this weekend during the opening days of a30-day Orange Line shutdown, according to city officials. Bluebikes were taken on more than 36,000 weekend rides, with both Saturday and Sunday beating the system's previous daily ridership...
Wilmington Apple
Shawsheen Tech To Hold Swimming Lessons For Kids On Saturdays This Fall
BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Tech will be holding registration for their upcoming Fall Learn to Swim Program on Monday, August 29, 2022; Tuesday, August 30, 2022; and Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, at the school’s pool hallway. Lessons run from Saturday, September 17, 2022 to...
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
Comments / 1