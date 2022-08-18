ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WSBS

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Time Out Global

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
BOSTON, MA
Roxbury, MA
Massachusetts Business
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
buzzfeednews.com

An Eighth-Grader Got Into Trouble For Wearing A Hijab To School

A charter school in Massachusetts is facing backlash after a teacher wrote a student up for a uniform infraction after she wore a hijab on the first day of eighth grade Thursday. In a now-viral Facebook post, a family member of the girl shared a copy of the uniform infraction...
MALDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Health professionals warn COVID poised to take off in fall

HOPKINTON, Mass. — On the one hand, Hopkinton is a highly vaccinated town when it comes to Covid. On the other, it’s been ominously quiet this summer at the Health Department. “Demand has been really slow,” said Health Director Shaun McAuliffe. “And we expected a drop in demand...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WCVB

'Open Newbury Street' in Boston returns with expanded dates

BOSTON — Open Newbury Street has returned to Boston with expanded dates through late next month, according to city officials. Starting with Sunday's event, Newbury Street will be pedestrian-only six Sundays in a row. The final of those six Sundays is Sept. 25. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Open...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boat partially sinks in Charles River in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A boat remains partially submerged in the Charles River after it started sinking Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. between the Museum of Science and Longfellow Bridge, State Police said. The State Police Marine Unit and Cambridge Fire Department tried to pump water...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Bluebikes reports busiest weekend ever as Orange Line shutdown begins

BOSTON — A record-setting number of riders traveled through the Boston area on Bluebikes this weekend during the opening days of a30-day Orange Line shutdown, according to city officials. Bluebikes were taken on more than 36,000 weekend rides, with both Saturday and Sunday beating the system's previous daily ridership...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Shawsheen Tech To Hold Swimming Lessons For Kids On Saturdays This Fall

BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Tech will be holding registration for their upcoming Fall Learn to Swim Program on Monday, August 29, 2022; Tuesday, August 30, 2022; and Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, at the school’s pool hallway. Lessons run from Saturday, September 17, 2022 to...
WILMINGTON, MA
Q97.9

Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall

There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
BOSTON, MA

