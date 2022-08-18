Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man sentenced for robbing van full of people in 2020
(WFRV) – Senior District Judge William Greisbach sentenced a 26-year-old man from Oshkosh for robbing a van full of people. Raymond Fuller Jr. will spend the next seven and a half years in federal prison after he plead guilty to a federal “Hobbs Act” robbery charge along with a separate charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin DOA employee sentenced 10 years for attempted child enticement
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man from Jefferson, Wisconsin has been sentenced on Friday for attempting to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in Manitowoc back in February. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Marc Bennett began using popular online platforms to communicate with a 12-year-old...
news8000.com
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
wearegreenbay.com
Ohio man sentenced to prison for Wisconsin jewelry heist
(WFRV) – A man from Ohio was sentenced to federal prison after a jewelry heist where a hole was cut through a reinforced concrete wall to get into the store’s vault. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 57-year-old James Quinn was sentenced to 57 months (four years and nine months) in federal prison for his role in a Brookfield jewelry heist. Quinn had previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property.
wearegreenbay.com
Update: Suspect arrested in Grand Chute death investigation
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just hours after multiple individuals were found unconscious in a hotel parking lot and later pronounced dead, Grand Chute officers have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. According to the department, officers executed multiple search warrants and interviewed...
Milwaukee woman shot by neighbor, upset over dog
A man who prosecutors say shot his neighbor during a dispute near 79th and Hampton one week ago is making his first appearance in court.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time
wtaq.com
Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
wtaq.com
Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
Woman falls out of vehicle, killed in Milwaukee
An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman died after police say she was sitting on the window of a car when she fell and was struck by the vehicle Sunday morning.
WBAY Green Bay
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Convicted for Trying to Escape from the Outagamie County Jail
A Manitowoc man who is accused of killing his children in Kaukauna has been convicted in a separate case. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was found guilty due to a no contest plea on charges of Attempting to Escape a Criminal Arrest and Taking Hostages, both as Party to the Crime. He...
WISN
Milwaukee teen hanging out of car window falls to her death
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen fell out of a car window early Sunday morning. A medical examiner's report shows 18-year-old Lynette Trinkle was traveling in a car with friends after being picked up from a party. The report said Trinkle was in the front passenger seat when she saw...
Fox11online.com
Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
seehafernews.com
(GRAPHIC) Seehafer News Breaks Down Citizen Video of Appleton Police Shooting
WARNING – The following story contains a graphic description of a video depicting a police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. Read at your own discretion. Seehafer News has been sent a video of the police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. As a warning, the following description contains graphic details of the...
101 WIXX
Mother Sentenced to Four Years in Co-Sleeping Death of Two-Month-Old Son
APPLETON, WI (WLUK) — A mother convicted in the co-sleeping death of her 2-month old son was sentenced Friday to four years in prison. 36-year-old Nicole Sobay was convicted of one count of neglecting a child with the consequence of death. Prosecutors said she had been sleeping in the same bed with her 2-month-old son, Amari, in Appleton in June, 2017. She woke up to find the baby face-down and not responding.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Waushara County
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old is dead following a motorcycle crash near State Highway 73 in a Wisconsin town. According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 3:30 a.m. on 5th Ave South of State Highway 73. Plainfield Fire/Rescue, Waushara...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Fond du Lac homicide victim ID’d, no suspects in custody
SUNDAY 8/21/2022 – 1:32 p.m. FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department has provided an update on the apparent homicide that occurred on Saturday morning. According to a release, the victim has been identified as 40-year-old Brandon A. Johnson. No other information has...
Road rage leads to fatal southside shooting
Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's southside at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
