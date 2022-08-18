ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Hunt County, TX
Government
City
Ridge, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Hunt County, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Brock, TX
County
Hunt County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Larry Lease

Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North Texas

Large parts of North Texas have flooded.Wade Austin/Unsplash. As many North Texans were asleep, much of the area got very heavy rain, and in some spots over 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit the hardest. Fox 4 reports that Fort Worth and Ellis County both saw some flash flooding.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen Competes In Miss America

Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen went far at the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition last week. Competing against 51 other candidates in Dallas, J-Belle Kimbrell was named second runner-up and won $4,000 in prizes. Previously winning Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen over the summer as well as on-stage question and overall talent, the former Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen finished in the top three of the competition, beating competitors from states including Minnesota, New York and Arizona. J-Belle also made top ad sales with $1,000 and raised third runner-up for fundraising with $250, according to a media release.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WHITNEY, TX
NBC News

At least one dead in Dallas deluge that saw more than 15 inches in 24 hours

At least one person was killed and dozens of others rescued after record-breaking rainfall soaked the Dallas-Fort Worth area Monday, turning streets into rivers and submerging cars. A 60-year-old woman died when her vehicle was swept away by floodwaters, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. Jenkins, the county's top official,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mullet#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
CBS Denver

Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas

A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
COLORADO STATE
KHOU

Video and photos: Storms bring several inches of rain, flooding to North Texas

DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
UPI News

AccuWeather meteorologists put southern Plains on alert for flooding rain

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas starting on Sunday, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy