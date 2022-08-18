Read full article on original website
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
Montana May Be Home to Ancient Atlantis Pyramids and Lost Temples
We have all heard of the LOST CITY OF ATLANTIS. It was a civilization that was known for being even more technologically advanced than we are today. Except, their civilization was around 80,000 years ago. It still remains a mystery why the civilization suddenly disappeared. But, they are rumored to have helped build the Pyramids of Egypt, before their disappearance. But, that is not all they built.
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet.
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho
Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
The Best States To Live In 2022. Did Montana Make The List?
It seems that our friends over at Wallethub have come out with the list of the best states to live in, in 2022. I'm going to be straight-up with you, I love it when one of these lists comes out—for a couple of reasons. First, I always wonder how...
[PHOTOS] John Mayer and Dave Chapelle Share the Stage in Montana
Recently, lots of celebrities have been looking to call Montana home. But, some have been here a long time. Some even live here full time, instead of just owning a vacation home. One of those people is the very talented artist, John Mayer. John moved to Park County in 2012....
5 TV Shows That Should Start Filming in Montana
There was once a time when Hollywood was THE place to film, but now the world is our Hollywood. High taxes made production companies look elsewhere for film locations. New Mexico had "Breaking Bad," Utah had "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and now Montana has "Yellowstone," but we could have even more shows take place here. Montana is the most beautiful state in the country (don't @ me) so naturally, it's a great setting for pretty much any show, here are some examples.
Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people, for I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, I worked at a radio station...
Montana Rockies in For BIG Fall Change According to Farmers’ Almanac
With back-to-school sales everywhere you know the fall season is right around the corner and things are about to change, even if you can't see or quite feel it in the air. Fall starts this year on September 22, 2022. The Autumnal Equinox is a hopeful promise to shake off the heat and dust of summer and give us some relief with cooler mornings and evenings. Here is a look at Montana’s Fall Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
There’s an All New Option For Touring Montana’s Beartooth Highway
The Beartooth Highway is arguably one of the most scenic drives in America, and there's a brand new option for people that want to experience all of the beauty that the highway has to offer. If you don't want to drive yourself, the Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust has a...
Missoula Gas Prices Lag Behind the Nation in Getting Below $4
With all the press coverage that prices for regular unleaded gas are closing in on the $4 level, Missoula gas stations stay mired with prices averaging $4.30 per gallon. We reached out to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan who explained why Montana is lagging behind in the falling prices. “There's...
Lightning Storms Cause Multiple Small Fires in Western Montana
The National Weather Service reports that over 200 lightning strikes in the western Montana area late Friday resulted in numerous small wildfires being battled over the weekend. We spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukenbeal early Sunday morning for details. “We had an influx of monsoon moisture push across the Great Basin...
A Montana Farmer Shares Video of Insane Amount of Grasshoppers
Everyone has their deep seeded phobias. Some have a fear of spiders or a fear of heights. Some have weird phobias like a fear of the color blue or fear of small cars. I just so happen to have an odd fear that goes back to my early childhood. I am not ashamed to admit that I am afraid of grasshoppers.
Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana
While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
What is Montana’s Most Embarrassing and Bizarre Google Search?
I have been noticing lately that I Google some pretty embarrassing things. I know I am not alone too. I just can't stand it, when I start typing into the Google search bar, and it tries to predict what I'm searching by bringing up past searches. Most of my embarrassing ones are searching for definitions or spelling of words I know a grown-ass man should know how to spell.
