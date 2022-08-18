Read full article on original website
2012 cold case murder “closed” by MCSO
The team of volunteers investigating cold cases for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office know that time can be the enemy. As the years go by, evidence trails grow cold, witnesses disappear, memories fade. They are in a race against time, and sometimes the clock wins. Sometimes, despite the best...
WESH
Man shot, killed in Brevard County, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — An adult man was shot and killed in Mims Monday night, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting on Cypress Avenue at about 6 p.m. They say they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital, where...
WESH
Lake County deputies: Man arrested in connection to shooting at internet gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at an internet gaming business on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near Umatilla. A worker at the location of the incident, Hot Spot, called 911 upon hearing...
Parents feel left in the dark after hearing 12-year-old charged for shooting airsoft gun in Pasco County school cafeteria
A 12-year-old has been charged after firing an airsoft gun at a Port Richey school, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
WESH
Man dies after shootout in Orange County parking lot
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has died after being injured in a shootout in an Orange County parking lot. Deputies responded to 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail for a shots fired call around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Victor Manuel Machuca was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses...
villages-news.com
Guest at hotel in The Villages tasered three times after police summoned
A guest at a hotel in The Villages was tasered three times after police were summoned to check on the status of a woman staying with him. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the Best Western Sure Stay Hotel at 1201 Avenida Central to check on a woman staying in Room 107 with 36-year-old Brian Edward Wilcoxon of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A family member had expressed concern that the woman was being held against her will at the hotel.
WCJB
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
WESH
'Aww man': Florida man tries hiding meth stash under cop car, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County made a caught-on-camera drug arrest after a traffic stop in DeLand. John Schneider, 49, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. His girlfriend, Lee Sanberg, was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. In the video...
Car fleeing Polk traffic stop leads to chase with Florida Highway Patrol
A car fleeing a traffic stop on Monday led to a chase through Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated.
WESH
Winter Haven police: Man arrested in connection to July 4th shooting
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Winter Haven Police Department, a man was arrested for a deadly shooting. The incident happened on July 4 close to 12 a.m. on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Winter Haven. Police say at the time of the...
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Sheriff detectives investigating home invasion and robbery in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a home invasion and robbery that took place in Holiday Sunday morning. According to detectives, a suspect entered and robbed a victim’s home in the Cheyenne Dr. area of Holiday around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the suspect...
click orlando
Lake County deputies make arrest in connection to attempted armed robbery of internet café
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies made an arrest Friday in connection to an attempted armed robbery of an internet café that left a security guard hurt. Deputies responded to Hot Spot in Dona Vista around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They learned...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg landlord accused of hitting tenant with baseball bat while evicting him
A 69-year-old Leesburg man was arrested after he reportedly hit a man with a baseball bat while serving him an eviction notice. Gregory Leppert, of 32402 Memory Lane, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief after the incident, which happened Wednesday morning outside his residence.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?”...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seeking help identifying Shell gas station theft suspect
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in a theft case that recently occurred at a local gas station. According to a social media post from OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) entered the Shell gas station located at 1741 S Pine Avenue and allegedly stole alcoholic beverages along with other goods.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police asking for help identifying women who allegedly distracted shoppers, stole over $2,500
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify three women who are suspected of stealing over $2,500 from customers at two local department stores. On August 9, the female suspects (pictured below) entered the Ross department store located at 2701 SW College Road, according to a social media post from OPD. While inside the store, the women allegedly worked together to distract a victim, stealing their wallet which contained approximately $2,500 in cash.
WESH
Fire officials: Volusia County boat explosion injures 4 people
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department was on the scene of a boat explosion Sunday afternoon. Four people refueled their boat at Halifax Harbor Marina and when they started it, the boat caught on fire and exploded, according to the fire department. A security video showed...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
WCJB
Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed carjacker. Deputies say that a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. After the woman entered the store, the individual in security pictures pulled a gun and...
