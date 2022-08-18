A guest at a hotel in The Villages was tasered three times after police were summoned to check on the status of a woman staying with him. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the Best Western Sure Stay Hotel at 1201 Avenida Central to check on a woman staying in Room 107 with 36-year-old Brian Edward Wilcoxon of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A family member had expressed concern that the woman was being held against her will at the hotel.

