Newton, KS

Newton man seriously injured after falling off homemade golf cart

By Daniel Fair
 4 days ago

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after falling off a homemade golf cart on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says the 22-year-old man was driving the homemade golf cart eastbound on James Ct. in Newton when he fell off.

Kansas woman ordered to repay $3,500 for Medicaid fraud

The vehicle left the roadway to the left, overturned, and came to rest in a driveway.

KHP also notes that the man was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

KSN News

