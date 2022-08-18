ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

UPI News

Former California congressman arrested on fraud charges

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former California Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cox allegedly obtained a $1.5 million construction loan to develop a recreation area, by falsely claiming that he...
Daily Mail

Ex-Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vasquez is busted by FBI for bribery scheme in which she pushed out government official in exchange for $300k bribes with Venezuelan bank owner

The former governor of Puerto Rico was arrested on Thursday for allegedly removing a high-ranking government official in return for over $300,000 in funds for her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Wanda Vasquez, 62, allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for ousting the head of Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Wealthy dentist found guilty in wife's death on African safari

A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud Monday. The verdict for Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph' came from a jury in a Denver federal court following a trial that lasted three weeks.Rudolph was charged with murder and mail fraud for cashing in $4.8 million in life insurance claims in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime.Rudolph maintained his innocence. His attorney suggested his wife of 34 years, Bianca Rudolph, shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun in a hurry as they prepared to return from...
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Plea Deals for Couple Accused of Spying in Nuclear Secrets Case

A naval engineer and his wife had their plea bargains thrown out on Tuesday by a federal judge, who said that the prison terms proposed were not harsh enough. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in October, ensnared in an FBI sting and accused of attempting to sell nuclear submarine secrets to an unnamed foreign government and smuggling sensitive data on SD cards via a peanut-butter sandwich, a gum wrapper, and a bandage. The Maryland pair admitted to violating the Atomic Energy Act in agreements with federal prosecutors, with Jonathan confessing that he’d attempted to exchange the data for cryptocurrency. Jonathan Toebbe’s deal would have put him behind bars for 12 years; Diana Toebbe’s was set at three years. On Tuesday, the couple withdrew their guilty pleas after U.S. District Judge Gina Groh ruled that the available sentencing options were “strikingly deficient.” Both prosecutors and defense attorneys in court on Tuesday seemed “taken aback” by the judge’s ruling, The Washington Post reported.Read it at The Washington Post
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bossip

Racism In Real Estate: Black Professor Sues For Discrimination When Home Appraisal Increases $300K After Removing Race From Loan Application

Housing inequality takes many forms, but it never ended. Even when Black people follow the rules to pursue the American dream, the game remains rigged. For a Black professor who studies the history of racism in real estate, the legacy of inequality is very much alive. The New York Times reports Dr. Nathan Connolly filed a discrimination lawsuit because his home value increased by almost $300,000 after he removed his Blackness from his house and loan application.
BALTIMORE, MD
TaxBuzz

Billionaire Tax Evader Robert Brockman Dead at 81, Trial Halted

Billionaire Robert Brockman, charged in the largest tax evasion case in U.S. history, is dead at age 81, halting his trial. In June 2022, the former CEO was ruled competent to stand trial in the largest tax evasion case to ever be filed in United States. This ruling came despite arguments of incompetence from his defense attorneys.
CBS San Francisco

Federal prosecutors solicit impact statements from victims of Theranos fraud

SAN JOSE -- As the weeks countdown to the sentencing of Elizabeth Holmes and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani in the notorious Silicon Valley Theranos fraud case, federal prosecutors have issued a public plea and set up an online form for victim impact statements.During the separate trials of the former Theranos top executives, prosecutors told the court that there were dozens who were victimized by false test results and financial promises involving the company's defective blood testing equipment and procedures.On January 3, Holmes was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy. During that trial, Holmes tearfully accused Balwani of sexually...
PUBLIC SAFETY

