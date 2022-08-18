Read full article on original website
Viomi Technology Co Ltd (VIOT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Viomi Technology Co Ltd (VIOT -5.81%) Q2 2022...
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Zoom Video Communications (ZM -15.28%) Q2 2023 Earnings...
Why Tesla Stock Dropped Monday
Tesla is raising the add-on price of its full self-driving software option to $15,000. A drought in China is forcing manufacturers to conserve power, impacting Tesla's supply chain. The company's 3-for-1 stock split will take effect when shares start trading on Aug. 25.
Why Shares of DLocal Are Falling Today
DLocal's second-quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates.
Got $2,500? These 2 Small-Cap Monsters Are Crushing Tesla Stock
It's often easier for small companies to grow faster than gargantuan ones like Tesla. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is gobbling up market share without contest. Veru could soon get a regulatory approval for a drug with massive sales potential.
3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
The Invesco QQQ Trust will instantly park you in 100 companies, including some of the biggest fast-growing ones. Veeva is becoming a giant in helping companies get their work done and manage customer relationships. Block is building an ecosystem of dozens of fintech-related services.
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns
Brookfield Renewable is poised for tremendous growth with the increased adoption of renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties is in a stronger position than some investors think. Medical Properties Trust could be set for a monster rebound.
Should You Buy the Dip in Target Stock?
Target's stock is not relatively cheap when measured by the price-to-sales ratio.
Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split
The Nasdaq fell on Monday, and Tesla shares led the way lower. The company boosted the price of its full self-driving technology.
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio
Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic's resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock.
Why Tesla's Rapid Growth Could Accelerate in Q3
Tesla's new factories in Berlin and Texas could help make up for any setbacks in Shanghai. Despite elevated risk levels to production in Shanghai, Tesla could still see record quarterly production at the important factory.
Zoom Stock Falls 8% on Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts
Second-quarter revenue grew 7.6% year over year, which missed Wall Street's 9.6% expectation. Adjusted earnings per share fell 23%, but comfortably beat the analyst consensus estimate.
Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 1 Year?
Vertex is working on its next launch, which could happen sometime next year. The company's other programs are also advancing well. Its most important franchise -- cystic fibrosis -- still boasts a dominant position.
Is It Too Late to Buy MercadoLibre Stock?
MercadoLibre overcame tough macro conditions and reported another impressive quarter. Sticky relationships with consumers, network effects, and scale are widening the company's moat. Staying away from the company due to the recent surge in shares may turn out to be a mistake.
Zoom Earnings: Is Cathie Wood's Bet Still on Track
In this video, I will be going over...
Why Carnival Stock Popped on Tuesday
Carnival Corporation succeeded in rolling over some short-term debt this week -- at "no upfront cost." That's good news for Carnival, reducing the short-term risk of bankruptcy.
Love Cash Flow? You'll Love MGM Resorts Stock
The recovery in Las Vegas has resulted in an abundance of cash for MGM Resorts. The company bought back over $2 billion in stock already this year. With Macao yet to ramp up after the pandemic, there should be more upside ahead.
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Could Not Stop Buying in the Second Quarter
Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing shows what Warren Buffett is buying and selling in the current difficult market environment. Activision Blizzard and Ally Financial were Berkshire favorites in the second quarter.
Why Palo Alto Networks Surged Higher This Morning
The cybersecurity specialist delivered strong results and joined the recent stock-split trend.
Could Another Short Squeeze Be on the Way for Invitae?
Invitae's share-price movement a couple of weeks ago appeared to be a classic short squeeze. The stock's short interest has almost certainly decreased significantly. New colorectal cancer screening guidelines have changed the longer-term dynamics for Invitae.
