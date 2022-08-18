ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Todd Bowles on Tom Brady's return: 'No definitive date'

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9kEr_0hMWpet900

There is "no definitive date" for quarterback Tom Brady's return to the Buccaneers, head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday.

Brady has been absent from training camp since being excused from practice on Aug. 11.

At the time, Bowles said Brady would be away for personal reasons until "sometime after" Tampa Bay's second preseason game this Saturday night at the Tennessee Titans.

Bowles declined to provide a firm timeline on Thursday.

"We'll see. We'll talk about it next week," Bowles told reporters. "Not concerned about it right now. We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said 'sometime after Tennessee.' There's no definitive date for me. But we'll check on it, we'll keep in touch and we'll find out."

Bowles said he has stayed in contact with Brady and that he remains confident that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be under center for the Sept. 11 season opener on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady, who turned 45 earlier this month, led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes in 2021.

The three-time MVP and 15-time Pro Bowl selection is the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes and passing yards, attempts and completions.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
202
Followers
820
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy