‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect known by law enforcement to be armed and dangerous is wanted out of Jefferson County, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Mekiah Davis, 18, is being sought by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on several outstanding warrants for his arrest, which...
Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found shot, dead in Maryville fire
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday morning, according to the Maryville Police Department. Maryville Fire and Police Department crews responded to the Regal Tower, located at 453 Greenbelt Drive, at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to police and fire chief Tony Crisp. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the sixth floor of the building.
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple officers and an inmate were transported to the hospital from a Knox County detention facility after being exposed to narcotics, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News that four officers and one inmate from...
‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Separate car crashes that have killed two young people in one week have left a Morristown community suffering as of Monday evening. The latest death is an 18-month-old toddler who was sleeping when a driver crashed into their home Saturday night. Ray Proctor with Caspers Wrecker...
Child with no seatbelt injured in DUI crash, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child was injured in a crash in West Knoxville on Saturday after a woman was driving under the influence, a police report stated. At around 5:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers arrived at the scene of a crash on Bob Kirby Road. They found a child in the front seat of the car without a seatbelt stuck inside due to damage to the passenger side door, according to the report.
Counterfeit money cases increasing in East Tennessee, Crime Stoppers warns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning people to stay aware of counterfeit money making its way through the area. According to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, counterfeit money can go unnoticed for long periods of time and usually only gets detected at the bank. “Unfortunately, though...
TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in Oak Ridge on Thursday, prompting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to begin an apparent homicide investigation. Oak Ridge Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Benedict Avenue on Aug. 18, officials said. Once on the scene, officers found a man dead inside the home.
Missing Morristown homeless woman found safe
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville moving to sanctuary
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call
MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO. Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with...
TWRA: Ohio man flown to UTMC after being thrown from boat on Norris Lake
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Ohio man was seriously injured in a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Crews said that a 38-year-old man from Ohio was operating a personal boat when it struck a pontoon boat in the...
KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting at a gas station on Western Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers responded to the Shell gas station located at 4418 Western Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, officials...
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department officials are investigating the death of a man at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department crews were sent to Campbell Lead Road at the Skylift Park at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, city officials said. When crews arrived, they found a body underneath the SkyBridge. The Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County Medical Examiners Office also responded to the scene.
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
What’s next for Knoxville S&S customers and staff?
Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee
Knox County Commission approves new way to appeal zoning decisions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weeks after Mayor Glenn Jacobs proposed a new process for going about zoning appeals, the County Commission approved the plan in Monday night’s meeting. Before the change, if a new development were set to come to Knox County, the plan would be approved by the...
Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his chicken sandwich restaurant Big Chicken to several Tennessee cities, including Knoxville. The locations will be opened with help from “local restaurateur” Jim Richards. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know...
