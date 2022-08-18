Tesla’s Full Self Driving Beta update will be released in just days – it aims to cut down mistakes including risky turns

TESLA is set to release its next Full Self-Driving [FSD] Beta v10.13 version on August 18th.

The electric manufacturer’s new FSD update allegedly tightens up several key safety aspects of autonomous [self-driving] road travel.

FSD Beta v10.13’s most significant improvement is its ability to execute unprotected left-hand turns, Not a Tesla App reports.

Unprotected left-hand turns mean a driver has to yield to oncoming traffic before turning.

Adding to FSD Beta v10.13’s unprotected left-hand turn refinements is more responsive, yielding for crossing objects.

Some drivers fear that an autonomous vehicle will jerk them around during a journey.

Tesla’s FSD Beta v10.13 reportedly offers more comfortable driving speeds that foster smoother stops, according to Not a Tesla App.

If you stop at an unprotected left-hand turn and have objects obstructing your car’s view, FSD Beta v10.13 will creep up for better visibility.

FSD Beta v10.13 reports show many improvements that are measured in percentages.

This measurable progress includes:

Lane position error [up five percent]

Improved lane position error of crossing and merging lanes [up 22 percent]

Lane recall [up 12 percent]

Pedestrian and bicyclist velocity error [up 17 percent]

Animal detection recall [up 34 percent ]

Detection recall of faraway crossing vehicles [up four percent]

“Is parked” attribute [up five percent]

Improved digital speed limit sign reading accuracy [up 29%]

Tesla will offer FSD Beta v10.13 users a “Video Record” button to share feedback for future improvements.

Elon Musk has a reputation for delaying Tesla roll-outs, but their August 20th FSD Beta v10.13 release date is still expected to arrive on time.