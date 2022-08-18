Heavy rainfall during drought conditions may not always be a good thing and can actually cause flash flooding to become worse when it occurs. Dallas, Texas went from exceptionally dry (drought) conditions, to the second wettest August on record in a matter of hours as heavy rain fell across central and east Texas late Sunday night and Monday morning. Heavy rain continues to fall south of the Dallas/Ft. Worth area Monday evening, but flooding concerns continue with Flood Watches through Monday evening across Texas, but lasting through Tuesday evening in Louisiana.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO