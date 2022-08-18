Read full article on original website
Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida
NEW YORK (AP) — Redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York are threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and will ensure the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress. The scramble has led to contentious races between Democrats in the second-largest blue...
Extreme drought can worsen flash flooding during heavy rain
Heavy rainfall during drought conditions may not always be a good thing and can actually cause flash flooding to become worse when it occurs. Dallas, Texas went from exceptionally dry (drought) conditions, to the second wettest August on record in a matter of hours as heavy rain fell across central and east Texas late Sunday night and Monday morning. Heavy rain continues to fall south of the Dallas/Ft. Worth area Monday evening, but flooding concerns continue with Flood Watches through Monday evening across Texas, but lasting through Tuesday evening in Louisiana.
