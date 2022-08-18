ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
concreteproducts.com

Montana code officials move first to view 3D-printed, block walls equally

Montana building code regulators are the first among U.S. state peers to approve 3D-printed concrete or cementitious mortar layers as an equal replacement for concrete masonry units in load-bearing walls. Montana native and Billings general contractor Tim Stark secured a nod to use Apis Cor printing technology for housing developments, confident the equipment and process hold the potential for savings up to 30 percent when measured against the cost of traditionally built concrete block or wood-framed homes.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula County, MT
Health
State
Montana State
County
Missoula County, MT
Missoula County, MT
Government
City
Billings, MT
City
Ravalli, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire update for August 22

The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
EUREKA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Man With a .317 BAC Causes Trouble at the Poverello Center in Missoula

On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone River#Better Access#State#Arpa#Dphhs#Commission#United Way
Cat Country 102.9

This Noisy Montana Bugs Mating Call is as Loud as an Airplane

I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
MONTANA STATE
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth

On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Drought monitor shows worsening conditions across portions of western Montana

Western Montana has seen a dry spell of weather over recent weeks. The precipitation deficits are piling up across west-central and southwest Montana, as many areas are 2 to almost 4 1/2 inches below where we should be for this time of the year. Northwest Montana is faring better with precipitation slightly above average through Aug. 22.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,844 Cases, Nine New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 302,455 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,844 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,078 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,530,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,211...
Fairfield Sun Times

Counties with the most super commuters in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Zoo FM 96.9

Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Zoo FM 96.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://969zoofm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy