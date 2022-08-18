Read full article on original website
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
DC Preview: Batman: Fortress #4
With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?. Batman:...
’13: The Musical’ review: Poorly written musical is often times laughable
My oh my! Get me a grater for all this cheese! I was expecting family friendly, but I was not expecting this level of cringe to be present. 13: The Musical is one of those family films that’s so sanitized and cheesy that it’s simply impossible for it to reach any real level of authenticity. There’s a way to create a family-oriented musical that both the young and old can enjoy. You can also make it smart and creative. It’s unfortunate that this film isn’t interested in any of that. There are a few cast members that try but they just don’t have anything of merit on the page to work with.
Frank Miller crafts ‘Fantastic Four’ #1 variant cover for November launch
Marvel Comics has revealed a new Frank Miller variant cover that’ll grace Ryan North and Iban Coello’s Fantastic Four series. Announced earlier this morning, the series will feature shorter, self-contained stories. Fans can purchase Fantastic Four #1 on November 9th in comic shops. “I had the advantage that...
DC Preview: Robin #17
Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he’s pulled into a shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #26
INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader’s unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm—while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #8
Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 24, 2022. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks,...
DC Preview: Tales of The Human Target #1
Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics’ top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor’s poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.
Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #46
Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real. Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found. It’s time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards. But is it time to welcome her into the family? It’s a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four. Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.
Image Comics Preview: Hell to Pay #1
Announced in December 2020, Charles Soule and Will Sliney’s new action-adventure Hell to Pay #1 is coming this November!. “Hell to Pay is a combination of a lot of things I love and one thing I don’t: supernatural adventure, treasure hunt stories, and the harsh consequences of late-stage capitalism! I think there’s a lot to say about money—everyone on earth is affected by cash in one way or another. Looking at it through a demonic lens is a fun way to play with the concept,” said Soule last December.
DC Comics First Look: Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1
DC Comics has revealed Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 is set for release on November 22nd. Written by Josh Trujillo, with art by Adrian Gutierrez, the six-issue series finds Jaime trying to decide what comes next for him—while juggling a new villain tearing up El Paso and his friends and family pressuring him about his future. Now, Jaime must figure out why messages from the Teach are bombarding his scarab, Khaji Da and what’s drawing the Reach back to Earth… with help from some familiar faces.
Marvel Preview: Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #2
IN THE EYE OF A TITAN! The clock is ticking as Rick must find Genis before they both blink out of existence! Wait…who’s that big face on the cover? Find out who else is searching for Genis and what DEATH has to do with it!. Written by: Peter...
Marvel Preview: Avengers Forever #8
THE FISTS OF THE UNWORTHY THOR! Meet the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he’s a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth’s great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K’un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.
Channel Surfing: Awesome TV picks for the week of 08/22/2022
Our Channel Surfing TV picks involve a refugee dramedy, Star Trek, and a demonic teen. Comedian Mo Amer fronts his own series in the appropriately entitled Mo. The crew of the USS Cerritos embark on new adventures in Star Trek: Lower Decks. Then, watch how much more difficult being a teen is when you’re the daughter of Satan in Little Devil.
‘House of the Dragon’ S1E1 ‘The Heirs of the Dragon’ review
HBO’s much anticipated House of the Dragon premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m. EST with audiences likely as nervous as they are excited. Given the response we all had to how Game of Thrones ended, there are a lot of expectations for House of the Dragon to learn from its predecessor’s mistakes and right the ship. Set 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen, the show aims to reveal how order and peace were destroyed thanks to the royal House of the Dragon being its own worst enemy.
Supernatural thriller ‘Dead Seas’ sets sail December 2022
IDW has announced new series Dead Seas by Cavan Scott and Nick Brokenshire. Described as Poseidon Adventure, part The Haunting of Hill House, Dead Seas is a supernatural thriller disaster movie fans should enjoy. “I grew up obsessed with disaster movies, but there was only one problem: there were never...
‘X-Terminators’ #1 is a rowdy jolt of bubblegum charm and excitement
X-Terminators may be out on September 21st, but AIPT got an advance look to tell you if the neon-drenched action frenzy of adult-tinged entertainment is as entertaining as it looks. Given the main characters are all energy-powered mutants–Dazzler, Boom-Boom, and Jubilee–it’s already setting off fireworks with its cast. Add in Leah Williams’ ability to write fun characters with modern dialogue, and we have a party you won’t want to miss.
Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 118: LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
We dive into the recently-released LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation special, the third LEGO special taking place after the sequel trilogy. And spoiler alert, it’s a lot of fun. Talkin’ Tauntauns is hosted by AIPT’s Jim Lehane and Nicole Herviou. Join us as we discuss the latest news in...
Marvel announces ‘The Sins of Sinister’ X-Men crossover event
Marvel Comics sent out an S.O.S. last Friday, and now we know what that teaser was all about. It was none other than a Mr. Sinister crossover event announcement!. The text and graphic are certainly sinister as they suggest the crossover will be about a future “Sinister wants.” Very little is known so far, but expect this new crossover story to kick off sometime in January 2023. Given what we do know, could this crossover somehow tie into the “Destiny of X” era as it’ll explore a possible future?
