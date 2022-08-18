My oh my! Get me a grater for all this cheese! I was expecting family friendly, but I was not expecting this level of cringe to be present. 13: The Musical is one of those family films that’s so sanitized and cheesy that it’s simply impossible for it to reach any real level of authenticity. There’s a way to create a family-oriented musical that both the young and old can enjoy. You can also make it smart and creative. It’s unfortunate that this film isn’t interested in any of that. There are a few cast members that try but they just don’t have anything of merit on the page to work with.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO