Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 shot in Midtown neighborhood
ATLANTA (AP) — A woman shot and killed two people and wounded a third Monday at two different locations in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and was later taken into custody at the city's airport, police said. Atlanta police said they did not immediately know what prompted the attack, but they...
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
