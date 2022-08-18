Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Willie Nelson Smokes Weed on Set of Dolly Parton's Upcoming Christmas Movie
Willie Nelson is on-set for the filming of Dolly Parton's upcoming Christmas movie, and the legendary musician was recently seen smoking weed alongside the Queen of Country Music. In photos shared on Twitter, Nelson and Parton can be seen riding around in a motor cart of some kind, with Shotgun Willie shown holding what appears to be a joint. Notably, Parton also appears to possibly be holding the joint in one of the photos, but it is unclear.
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?
Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time
A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Little Big Town Leave Heartbreak Behind in Hopeful New Song, ‘Better Love’ [Listen]
Little Big Town embrace optimism in the wake of heartbreak in their hopeful new song, "Better Love." Karen Fairchild takes over lead vocals on the group's latest track, which reflects on a relationship that didn't turn out as planned. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, she reiterates that the rewards still outweigh the risks when it comes to betting on true love.
RELATED PEOPLE
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
AOL Corp
Blake Shelton on Bringing Back the '90s With His Signature Mullet: 'I Feel Like Myself Again' (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton is embracing his roots. The country superstar is bringing on all the '90s nostalgia with his latest single, "No Body," and its wildly "goofy" music video. "I felt like the world needs to just have some fun for a minute," Shelton tells ET's Cassie DiLaura on the set of his video, which was filmed recently at the iconic bar from Thelma & Louise in Long Beach, California.
Shania Twain, Little Big Town and More Country Music Heavy Hitters to Guest Star in ‘Monarch’
Country music legends Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride will guest star in Fox’s upcoming musical drama “Monarch,” which features Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and multiplatinum country star Trace Adkins as country music royalty looking to defend their legacy. The special appearances will...
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
Lady A’s Charles Kelley Has a Message for Supporters Amid Sobriety Journey: ‘I’m Grateful’
Charles Kelley is focusing on getting sober, and he wants fans to know that he appreciates their support. The country music star and one-third of the country group Lady A took to social media on Friday (Aug. 12) to share his gratitude to those encouraging him as he focuses on the recovery process.
Gabby Barrett Opens Up About the Health Challenges She’s Faced During Pregnancy
Gabby Barrett hopped on Instagram Stories over the weekend to answer some fan questions, including multiple queries about her pregnancies. The singer is currently expecting her second child, a baby boy, and she and her husband Cade Foehner are also parents to a one-year-old daughter named Baylah. Barrett says she...
Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Are Expecting Baby No. 3, and It’s a Boy!
Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah are expecting their third child together. The country couple announced the news on Friday (Aug. 12) through a video shared to their social media pages. The sweet clip shows Hannah talking to the couple's sons, 4-year-old Asher James and 2-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”
Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Chris Stapleton & Tom Petty Guitar Player Mike Campbell Sing The Hell Out Of Petty’s “I Should Have Known It”
Talk about one of the all time country music greats, paying homage to one of the best artists in rock history. I’m fully convinced that Chris Stapleton could write a song from any genre he wants and release it, and it would be a mega-hit. From country, to southern...
11 Country Stars With Wild Former Lives [Watch]
Not every country singer you hear on the radio today sought country music fame at first. This list video of country stars before they were famous includes a rock band, a death metal singer, a beauty pageant queen and a country music headliner who started as a drummer in a punk rock band!
Taste of Country
41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0