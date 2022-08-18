Read full article on original website
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
National Buffalo Wing Fest Is Returning To Buffalo, New York
Chicken Wings lovers will have a couple of reasons to celebrate over the next couple of weeks. First off, it looks like the price of wholesale chicken wings is dropping which means prices on the retail side will be dropping as well. That means more wings for less money. The...
Fans Love This Bills Mafia Demolition Derby Car [PHOTOS]
The Erie County Fair has come to an end after it's very successful twelve day run in Hamburg, New York. The weather was mostly decent for the fun of the fair and after two long pandemic years, it sure was good to get back to the fair. From the concerts...
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
Sean McDermott Does Hilarious Dance at Bills Practice [WATCH]
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is one of the most non-nonsense coaches in the NFL. He finds his way to some funny moments but for the most part, he's a serious and level-mannered individual. McDermott's players love him and he's become an important part of the Buffalo community. McDeermott...
commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Funk Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Funk Fest 2022 is expected to be a party and event with special meaning after a year of devastation on Jefferson Avenue. Organizer Marnetta Malcolm puts on the event with the help of many sponsors because of her love of community. "It is called Buffalo...
Did The ‘Push Present’ Start In Western New York?
With so many things created in Buffalo, New York, you have to wonder who started the idea for a "push present." If this is your first time hearing about the push present, join the club. Apparently the present is meant to be given to a new mother to mark the special celebration of life for her baby. Usually the person’s partner will be the one to get her a push present, but sometimes the mother’s family will step in, too.
Jack Eichel Gold Statue Looks Nothing Like Him and It’s Hilarious
The NHL season won't begin for another seven weeks or so, but hockey is still on the minds of Buffalo Sabres fans. The excitement surrounding the team is as high as its ever been during the 11-year playoff drought and general manager Kevyn Adams has accumulated what is likely the strongest collection of prospects in the NHL.
5 Buffalo Foods We Really Hate (Besides Ranch)
If there’s one thing Buffalo knows, it’s food. Buffalo really doesn’t hate much when it comes to food, we kind of love it all. We adore our beef on weck, our pierogies, our Buffalo (or on special occasions Detroit) style pizza, and duh - our chicken wings.
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Wegmans In Amherst, New York
One lucky Western New Yorker has a couple of extra thousand dollars in their pocket after they won the New York Take 5 drawing on Saturday night. The winning ticket is worth $37,369 and was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst. The ticket holder now has...
New York Lottery winning top-prize ticket sold at the Wegmans in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo. The winning ticket was sold on August 20 in the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket is worth $37,369.00. The Lottery said TAKE 5 players...
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]
The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
The Buffalo Bills Pull Off a Trade on Monday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills front office and coaching staff will be busy over the next week, deciding who to keep and who to release when it comes to roster cutdown. The Bills released veteran punter Matt Haack and veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin this morning, which gets them to 82 players. The team has to be down to 80 players by tomorrow afternoon. The team needs to cut the roster to 53 players by next Tuesday, August 30th.
5 Ways People Are Screwing Up Chicken Wings
Here in Western New York chicken wings, aka wings, are held in high regard and they should be handled a certain way. Some people will argue that this is a free country and you can do what you want with your wings, but true connoisseurs of the mighty wing know that to properly respect the heritage of the wing you must treat it right.
Take A Look Inside Von Miller’s New Home In Orchard Park
It looks like the newest Buffalo Bill Von Miller is living large here in Western New York. According to filings with the Erie County clerk's office, Miller bought a home for $1.15 million dollars back in June. It looks like based on all the data, this is the home that...
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
These Restaurants In Western New York Offer Dog-Friendly Patio Dining
It's summer, and we all want to eat on the patio...but why would we want to do eat our lunch alone?. Luckily for us, there are plenty of restaurant options that allow your dog to dine with you in Western New York. Dogs are a part of your family, and...
You Could Be Casted In New Movie About Bills Mafia
It seems every year Bills Mafia gets bigger and bigger and now the movement has become worthy of a documentary about how it started and the fans that make up the Mafia. Filmmakers are currently casting for real Bills Mafia members to be part of a short film documentary about Bills Mafia.
The Buffalo Bills Might Have Gotten The Steal of the NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills have one preseason game left, which will be played this Friday night against the Carolina Panthers. The game will be their one and only road game in the preseason. Fans should not expect to see many starters out there, including Josh Allen. Head coach Sean McDermott normally...
