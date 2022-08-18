ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
96.1 The Breeze

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Sean McDermott Does Hilarious Dance at Bills Practice [WATCH]

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is one of the most non-nonsense coaches in the NFL. He finds his way to some funny moments but for the most part, he's a serious and level-mannered individual. McDermott's players love him and he's become an important part of the Buffalo community. McDeermott...
2 On Your Side

commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Funk Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Funk Fest 2022 is expected to be a party and event with special meaning after a year of devastation on Jefferson Avenue. Organizer Marnetta Malcolm puts on the event with the help of many sponsors because of her love of community. "It is called Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Did The ‘Push Present’ Start In Western New York?

With so many things created in Buffalo, New York, you have to wonder who started the idea for a "push present." If this is your first time hearing about the push present, join the club. Apparently the present is meant to be given to a new mother to mark the special celebration of life for her baby. Usually the person’s partner will be the one to get her a push present, but sometimes the mother’s family will step in, too.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Rodney Perry
96.1 The Breeze

Jack Eichel Gold Statue Looks Nothing Like Him and It’s Hilarious

The NHL season won't begin for another seven weeks or so, but hockey is still on the minds of Buffalo Sabres fans. The excitement surrounding the team is as high as its ever been during the 11-year playoff drought and general manager Kevyn Adams has accumulated what is likely the strongest collection of prospects in the NHL.
96.1 The Breeze

5 Buffalo Foods We Really Hate (Besides Ranch)

If there’s one thing Buffalo knows, it’s food. Buffalo really doesn’t hate much when it comes to food, we kind of love it all. We adore our beef on weck, our pierogies, our Buffalo (or on special occasions Detroit) style pizza, and duh - our chicken wings.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Buffalo Wings#Madea S Big Happy Family
96.1 The Breeze

161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Buffalo Bills Pull Off a Trade on Monday Afternoon

The Buffalo Bills front office and coaching staff will be busy over the next week, deciding who to keep and who to release when it comes to roster cutdown. The Bills released veteran punter Matt Haack and veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin this morning, which gets them to 82 players. The team has to be down to 80 players by tomorrow afternoon. The team needs to cut the roster to 53 players by next Tuesday, August 30th.
96.1 The Breeze

5 Ways People Are Screwing Up Chicken Wings

Here in Western New York chicken wings, aka wings, are held in high regard and they should be handled a certain way. Some people will argue that this is a free country and you can do what you want with your wings, but true connoisseurs of the mighty wing know that to properly respect the heritage of the wing you must treat it right.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye

Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
96.1 The Breeze

You Could Be Casted In New Movie About Bills Mafia

It seems every year Bills Mafia gets bigger and bigger and now the movement has become worthy of a documentary about how it started and the fans that make up the Mafia. Filmmakers are currently casting for real Bills Mafia members to be part of a short film documentary about Bills Mafia.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Buffalo Bills Might Have Gotten The Steal of the NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills have one preseason game left, which will be played this Friday night against the Carolina Panthers. The game will be their one and only road game in the preseason. Fans should not expect to see many starters out there, including Josh Allen. Head coach Sean McDermott normally...
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy