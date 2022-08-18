ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Brandi Glanville ‘Not Sorry’ For Lashing Out At Teenage Son’s Ex In A Rage

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WasRv_0hMWn6W200
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

It may come as no surprise the author of Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders got into a little hot water for some alleged DMs written under the influence of “smoking and drinking”. Brandi Glanville, who penned the memoir in 2014, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to say she wasn’t going to apologize, appearing to reference her DM’ing her son’s ex-girlfriend in a rage. “NOT SORRY!!!,” the former RHOBH star tweeted. “Mama Bear to the end that is all I’m going to say on the subject happy Wednesday.”

The response comes after TikTok user Bella Bernhardt — who reportedly dated Brandi’s son Mason, 19 — shared screenshots of alleged DMs Brandi sent to Bella, which basically told the young girl to keep away from Brandi’s brood. “Stop f—ing with [redacted]!!! I’m not f—ing joking leave him alone and let him heal and stay in your own f—ing room,” the screenshots read. “You don’t get to have your f—ing cake and eat it too you think you’re crazy??? you don’t wanna f— with my crazy.”

Bella then shared her lengthy reply, which denied any wrongdoing, saying she and her ex boyfriend are going through the breakup as carefully as possible. “But me breaking up with [redacted] does not make me a bad nor malicious person,” Bella added. “I’m not crazy, I’m a very sane person actually so please don’t call me something I’m not. However, you dming your son’s 18 year old ex girlfriend, and threatening her, is. It is also wildly inappropriate, please do not reach out to me like this again.”

Brandi Glanville wasn’t sorry for messaging her son’s ex girlfriend.(Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Her last shared screenshots allegedly from Brandi has the reality star apologizing about her previous rant. “I am so sorry I was so emotional yesterday and then I shouldn’t of been smoking and drinking at the same time,” read the messages. “And I just hated seeing [redacted] so sad I don’t even know what I wrote and I’m not gonna look I don’t know how to look anyway I’m so sorry please forgive me.”

Bella then revealed she has since blocked Brandi on Instagram. Ouch. Rest assured, HollywoodLife will keep you posted on any updates to Brandi’s most recent social media scandal!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Sheree ‘Supports’ Him After Slap & Hopes Fans Forgive Him

Will Smith, 53, hasn’t had a great year. Despite winning an Oscar for King Richard, the famed actor has been mired in controversy since the March 27 slap heard round the world. And now, his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, with whom he shares son Trey Smith, 29, is speaking out with kind words for him. “I hope people allow him to be human,” Sheree told the Daily Mail in new comments. “I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dennis Rodman Vows To Get Brittney Griner Released From Jail By Personally Flying To Russia

Dennis Rodman has a plan to release Brittney Griner from a Russian jail. The basketball icon revealed that he’s planning to go to Russia himself, in a new interview with NBC News on Saturday, August 20. While he didn’t divulge his plans on freeing Brittney weeks after she was sentenced to nine years in prison, he did say that he was working on making his trip soon.
BASKETBALL
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Wears White Pants & Blazer To Mom’s Wedding

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding! J.Lo’s child Emme looked absolutely fabulous as they walked behind their mom after the Aug. 20 ceremony, held in Riceboro, Georgia at Ben’s 87 acre estate. The teen stayed true to their style in a crisp white dress pant and blazer, finishing the outfit with a black and cream oxford shoe that appeared to match new stepsister Seraphina‘s per photos obtained by TMZ.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Train As She Marries Ben Affleck: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Dm#Rhobh#Tiktok
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
HollywoodLife

Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Bryant Tearfully Testifies How She Learned Of Kobe & Gianna’s Deaths In Helicopter Crash

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears during her three-hour testimony at her invasion-of-privacy trial in Los Angeles on Friday, August 19. The wife of late NBA star Kobe Bryant had filed a lawsuit against L.A. County claiming sheriff deputies took photos of Kobe and their daughter Gianna’s bodies and shared them to unauthorized persons following the pair’s deaths in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Taking the stand for the first time, Vanessa said she was “blindsided, devastated, hurt and betrayed” after learning of the photos in a Los Angeles Times article in February 2020, per NBC News.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Drops His Kids Off At Private Airport Following Lavish Wedding With Jennifer Lopez

The amazing wedding weekend has come to an end. Ben Affleck was spotted bringing his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to a private airport to catch a flight in Savannah, Georgia. The airport trip came at the tail end of his marital festivities with his wife Jennifer Lopez, on Sunday, August 21. After the full-blown wedding bash, Ben, 50, kept his outfit low-key as he was seen by the plane.
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner & Ex Caitlyn Reunite To Support Daughter Kendall At 818 Party: Photos

Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Kris met again as they supported their daughter Kendall at her 818 Tequila party in Malibu on Thursday, August 18. While there aren’t photos of the former spouses, both of Kendall’s parents did attend the event, which was to promote the reality star’s liquor brand. Both Kris, 66, and Caitlyn, 72, looked excited to show their support for the brand’s founder.
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos

Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
HollywoodLife

Dr. Dre Reveals His Family Was ‘Called Up To Say Goodbyes’ After He Almost Died From Aneurysm

Dr. Dre, 57, opened up about one of the scariest moments of his life, in a new interview. The rapper revealed that his family was “called up to say their last goodbyes” when doctors thought he was dying after suffering from a brain aneurysm in Jan. 2021. He was treated at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, CA, in the midst of high COVID cases, and admitted he didn’t realize how “serious” his condition was.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro’s Past Marriages: Everything To Know About His Ex-Wives

Robert De Niro, 79, has created an illustrious career in the entertainment world, a career that spans an impressive seven decades. He has starred in some of the most iconic films, including Martin Scorsese’s 1973 film Mean Streets and 1990’s Goodfellas, and has two Oscars to his name, plus four Emmy nominations. He didn’t achieve such great success on his own, though, as he has had two wives supporting him through it all over the years. Read on to learn about Robert’s former wives, Diahnne Abbott and Grace Hightower.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

J. Lo & Ben Affleck Seen At Hospital After His Mom’s Rushed There Before Rehearsal Dinner

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted arriving at a Savannah, Ga.-area hospital on Aug. 19 — just one day before their wedding — so Ben’s mother, Chris Anne Boldt, could receive stitches after falling at their wedding venue, Ben’s 87-acre Georgia estate. Chris fell off the dock of the gorgeous property, which overlooks the North Newport River, cut her leg, and was subsequently rushed to the Liberty County Medical Center to treat her injuries around 12:30 p.m., according to the Daily Mail. A source close to the couple told the publication that Chris’ injuries are “not serious.”
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Sweetly Kisses Jennifer Lopez In White Dress Hours Before Wedding: Photos

How romantic! Just hours before they walked down the aisle in front of their friends and family on Aug. 20, Ben Affleck, 50, kissed his bride (and already legal wife) Jennifer Lopez, 53, on the stairs of one of the homes on his Georgia property in images obtained by DailyMail. Jen looked gorgeous in a strapless white dress, while Ben was casual in jeans and a button down with a duffle bag — perhaps containing camera equipment — over his shoulder. The “Dear Ben” singer sat perched on the steps as Ben approached, then embracing her before locking lips!
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Checked In’ On Scott Disick After Scary Car Accident

Despite the falling out of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s almost 10-year relationship, the Poosh founder still made sure to “check in” on the father of her three children after crashing his Lamborghini on Sunday, Aug. 21. A few sources close to the exes spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how Kourtney reached out to her ex after the terrifying accident.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
232K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy