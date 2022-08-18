Read full article on original website
Knives Out Sequel Glass Onion Gets New Images, Release Date, Plot Details
Netflix has announced more details on the next Knives Out film, including new story information, a release date, and images. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in theaters (at a date to be announced later) before coming to Netflix around the world on December 23, Netflix announced.
Thor: Love And Thunder Hits Disney Plus Very Soon
Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder will come to Disney Plus on September 8, the company has announced as part of its announcement for what's on tap this year for Disney+ Day. September 8 will indeed be a very big day for Disney Plus, as that day also sees the release of Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return. This mini-feature digs into Ewan McGregor's path toward returning to play Obi-Wan in the limited series.
House Of The Dragon Star Talks About That Grisly Scene From The Series Premiere
The long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, finally premiered on August 21, and it contained a shocking, stomach-turning scene involving Aemma and King Viserys. Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys, has now commented further on the gruesome scene and discussed what it was like to film. Spoilers...
Dan Harmon: Community Movie Is Now "Matter Of When And Not If"
After many years and countless memes, Community creator Dan Harmon says he fully intends to make good on the promise of delivering fans of the popular show a movie expanding, and potentially, concluding its story. According to The Wrap, Harmon has finished a story outline for the film, and negotiations are underway.
The Last Of Us TV Show Releases First Footage, But It's Only A Couple Seconds
Coinciding with the launch of HBO's House of the Dragon on Sunday evening, the company released a sizzle reel for some of its 2023 content, and this includes the highly anticipated Last of Us show. The footage is very short, but it does serve as the first official look at...
House Of The Dragon Is HBO's Biggest New Series Premiere Ever
When Game of Thrones was still airing on HBO, it was a juggernaut for the cable network, even as fans began to turn on it in later seasons. It's no surprise, then, that Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is huge as well. House of the Dragon's premiere...
House Of The Dragon Caused HBO Max To Crash During Season Premiere
HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, premiered on Sunday night, but not everyone had a smooth experiencing watching the season premiere. Technical issues, reportedly stemming from high demand, led to crashes and other issues with HBO Max. The website Downdetector tracked a spike in outages impacting about 3,000 accounts around the time the show premiered at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on Sunday, August 21.
How Game Of Thrones: House Of The Dragon Created All New Targaryens
Game of Thrones may have brought all kinds of fictional families and dynasties into the spotlight--the Starks and their giant fur cloaks and winter-based slogans, the Lanniesters and their money, the Greyjoys and their ships and squids; but you'd be hard pressed to find a name among them with more impact and immediate recognition than the Targaryens. Despite being represented by exactly one person, Daenerys, for the vast majority of Game of Thrones' eight-season run, House Targaryen rapidly became one of the most loved (or loathed, depending on who you were talking to) families in the whole of Westeros.
