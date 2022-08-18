ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Pumpkin Season Has Arrived at Dunkin’ Donuts!

By Liza Mahachek
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNUW5_0hMWmagG00

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Taste the flavor of fall with Dunkin’ Donuts. With their Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, they’ve got pumpkin, spice and everything nice!

Dunkin’ shared these delicious descriptions of their delectable drinks and pastries.

  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: A pumpkin cold brew and undertones of brown sugar and warm fall spices, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and cinnamon sugar.
  • NEW Nutty Pumpkin Coffee: No matter how you like it, hot or iced, this coffee combines Dunkin’s Original Blend Coffee with pumpkin spice swirl, a shot of hazelnut flavor, and cream.
  • Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte: The Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte has espresso and milk combined with sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors along with warming spices. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.
  • Dunkin’s fall bakery line-up is rich with pumpkin deliciousness, with returning favorites such as the glazed Pumpkin cake donut, Pumpkin MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats and Pumpkin Muffin , topped with a sweet streusel and white icing.
  • Beginning August 17, enjoy a $3 Medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte through September 13, 2022. Available in-store, at the drive-thru, and on the Dunkin’ app .

Now hurry up and get to sipping!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Oh Crêpe opens in Troy

TROY – Looking for a traditional French crepe? Look no further than Oh Crêpe!. Oh Crêpe recently opened on Aug. 12 and is located at 79 Foss Way in Troy. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

“Driven By Hope” Car Show is Cruising into Miami Valley

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Start your engines! The “Driven By Hope” Countryside Cruise and Car Show is quickly approaching. Hosted by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group at its Chevrolet of Beavercreek location, the event is welcome to all makes and models, and even for those without fancy cars! Jay Schmitt and Michael DiGiorgio join us in the studio to share the details on this Car Show for a Cause.
dayton.com

Prehistoric fun: Life-sized dinosaurs at Dayton Convention Center this weekend

Families in the Dayton area will have the opportunity this weekend to see realistic, life-sized dinosaurs at the Dayton Convention Center. Dinosaur Adventure will take guests back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunkin Donuts#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Icing Sugar#Pumpkin Spice#Food Drink#Restaurants#Nutty Pumpkin Coffee#Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew#Nexstar Media Inc
dayton.com

Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield

Entertainment of all kinds is on tap today in Springfield. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors who will have a wide range of options — from burgers and pizza to international dishes — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Everything Kaye!

The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.

Ready for a deal? The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this summer. Starting Friday, August 19, at 12 p.m. noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.
dayton.com

Everyone a winner in I Can Tri-athlon

TROY – Thomas Flach likes a good challenge. The now 8-year-old from Beavercreek participated in late July in his second I Can Tri-athlon, an untimed event for children 4-16 with different abilities. Like other participants, Thomas along with family and friends gave it their all and went away winners.
TROY, OH
The Lima News

Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled

LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Pet of the Week: Furry Friends Moe and Joe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means Pet of the Week here on Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us with two furry friends. Moe and Joe are two fluffy buddies who are waiting for their forever home at SICSA. These seven-year-old pals have been together for a long time and must be adopted as a pair, said Kaitlin.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
DAYTON, OH
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Local Couples Conquering Business & Secrets to Their Success: Keith and Kim Powell

Kim Powell: Summit Industrial Flooring, Woodhouse Day Spa. When it comes to balancing home life and running three businesses, Keith and Kim Powell said they attribute their success to passion, purpose and perseverance. With three separate businesses and over 100 employees between all companies, the Powells are the picture of achievement, having built a dynamic family enterprise.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

WM Fire Department hosts annual waffle sale

WEST MILTON- Members of the West Milton Volunteer Fire Department continued a local tradition of over 60 years on Friday, Aug. 19, hosting their annual Fireman’s Waffle Sale to help fund the purchase of firefighting equipment. “We’ve been doing this since the mid 50’s,” assistant chief Nathan Dewey said....
WEST MILTON, OH
dayton.com

Courthouse Square: Next ‘piece of the puzzle’ for downtown Dayton transformation

Also, the property has been used for activities that officials say hurt downtown, like the Ku Klux Klan-affiliated hate group rally in 2019. “What we have today isn’t working,” said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the new effort along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Courthouse Square is the heart of our economic center downtown and we need to do a better job leveraging this asset.”
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton August 19 - 25, 2022

Come Together: Tonight and tomorrow is a Beatles tribute called Come Together at the Yellow Cab. They are playing music from all eras and it’s also a festival with a beer garden, food trucks, an after party and more! The doors open at 5pm, and music begins at 7pm.
WDTN

RTA extending free weekend rides until 2023

The free rides apply to both fixed-route and paratransit services every Saturday and Sunday. There are also extended weekend hours of most routes running from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.
10TV

Baby Fritz makes his grand debut at the Cincinnati zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Zoo’s newest member of the hippo family is beginning his adventure to the outside on Friday and is ready to see visitors through the glass. Zookeepers have kept baby hippo Fritz and his mom behind the scenes as they bonded during the first weeks of his life, but now will be letting the two roam free in the Hippo Cove exhibit.
WDTN

WDTN

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy