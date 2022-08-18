Read full article on original website
City Councilman Shawn Johnson Resigns Due To Move from Ward II
Casper City Councilman Shawn Johnson, who represents Ward 2 in west Casper, announced he is resigning effective Monday, according to a news release. Johnson is moving and could not find a suitable residence for him and his family inside the ward. Because he won't be living in the ward, state...
Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats
Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
oilcity.news
Nonprofit planning to build new indoor Casper sports facility asking City Council to approve lease agreement
CASPER, Wyo. — A nonprofit entity operating under the name WYO Complex has been formed in order to facilitate the construction of a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. After the group working toward the proposed facility approached the city, the Casper City Council...
oilcity.news
Natrona schools short ~115 personnel two weeks away from start of classes
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has roughly 115 full- and part-time positions it has yet to fill ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 start of the fall semester. Difficulty filling certain positions is not unique to NCSD, Superintendent Mike Jennings told the Board of Trustees during its meeting on Monday. The district has roughly 2,200 total employees and Jennings said that despite some positions remaining unfilled, NCSD is “not in a crisis situation like many school districts are across the country.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights
While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/15/22–8/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Natrona County Arrest Log (8/18/22 – 8/21/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming Monday; Casper could see storms Tuesday–Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see storms each day this week with a chance for showers in Casper starting Tuesday and running through the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible in the...
oilcity.news
Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest
CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
cowboystatedaily.com
Mule Deer Palooza Planned In Wyoming To Raise Money For Mule Deer Conservation Projects
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those looking for a way to help conserve mule deer and their habitat might be interested in “Mule Deer Palooza” events set to be hosted this week in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper. “It used to be called ‘gun-a-palooza’ because...
oilcity.news
Pregnant woman killed in murder–suicide, Washakie County sheriff reports
CASPER, Wyo. — A pregnant 22-year-old woman died after she was shot four times in a Tuesday, Aug. 16 murder–suicide at 342 Highway 20 North, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office identified the young woman as Carlene D. Brown. The coroner determined that...
New “Women of Wyoming” Mural Coming To Downtown Casper
Casper is currently home to 10 murals, and thanks to the Casper Mural Project, it will soon be 11. In a Facebook post, they announced that they have picked not only the theme for our newest mural but the artist as well. The mural's location will be on Downtown Center...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple emergency response departments participate in disaster training
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Saturday August 20, a handful of different emergency response departments in Natrona County participated in a full scale emergency disaster drill near the Natrona County International Airport (NCIA). This training simulated an airplane crash and even had “victims”, who were supplied by Banner Health, act out different injuries which responding units had to diagnose and treat.
Natrona County Library Hosting Teen ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Escape Room
There's an awesome free event happening today for teenagers. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, Bermuda Triangle themed escape room. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page states:. The Bermuda Triangle is a space in the North Atlantic where ships, planes, and people have allegedly gone missing....
Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years
Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication that the prehistoric fish may be reproducing in Georgia for the first time in a half-century. Polluted water and markets for caviar and fish meat had wiped the species out of the Coosa River in the 1970s. University of Georgia associate professor Marty Hamel says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources began reintroducing lake sturgeon 20 years ago, after the Clean Water Act cleaned up the river. It takes females 20 to 25 years to mature. So until the mature eggs turned up this year, nobody knew if sturgeon were surviving long enough to reproduce.
Here’s How To Keep Casper Kids Safe Now That It’s Back To School Time
The school year begins for Converse County next week, and soon after that is time for Natrona County kids to head back to school. It's always a good idea to review bus and traffic safety rules with your children before school starts. So, we thought we would share some of...
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
Whoa, Baby! Full House Superfan Competition, Casper
Hey all you Full House Fans out there! Good news... On September 22nd, fans will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Full House premiere!. This anniversary is especially poignant due to the tragic passing of Bog Saget earlier this year. To celebrate the 35th anniversary and to honor the...
oilcity.news
Third alleged co-conspirator charged in meth distribution investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — A third alleged co-conspirator was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations says Christopher “Critter” Butterfield delivered two bags of suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant and an undercover agent, according to the affidavit.
oilcity.news
Actors ready to portray eight historic Casper residents at annual cemetery tours
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Theater Co. is preparing to host its annual tours at Highland Cemetery, during which actors portray historic residents at their grave sites. Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard will lead the tours. “Casper Theater Company will once again host the annual Highland Cemetery tour with all-new...
