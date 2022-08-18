ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SGF man sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years

By Bil Tatum
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man charged with murder in a 2020 homicide has been sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years on five criminal counts.

According to online court records and the office of Greene County Circuit Clerk, Judge Becky Borthwick sentenced Riley Collier to life with the possibility of parole on a second-degree murder count in the death of Stanley Simon II.

Manhunt for former Army soldier wanted for murder, mutilation in rural Missouri

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, he also was sentenced to 15 years for armed criminal action, 15 years for burglary, seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm and seven years for tampering with a motor vehicle. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Collier, Michael Stauffer and Patricia Davis were charged with the death of Stanley Simon II in 2020.

According to a probable cause statement, deputies found Simon’s body in a home in Greene County in October of 2020. They found his truck, which had been stolen from the home four days later.

Deputies said a debit card with Collier’s name was in the truck. Collier and Davis were arrested that day. Investigators said in addition to Simon’s truck, other items were stolen from Simon’s home.

Authorities said they determined Stauffer was involved in the homicide after they got a warrant to look through Collier’s cell phone and found a text conversation with Stauffer.

Stauffer pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Davis pleaded guilty and is to be sentenced Sept. 20, 2022.

