Loved ones of El Cajon teen shooting victim make appeal for information
Loved ones mourn 18-year-old, shot and killed outside an El Cajon apartment complex on Dominguez Way on Friday night
Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, Pleads Guilty to Chula Vista Home Day Care Facility Shooting
A man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and assault charges for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home day care facility in Chula Vista nearly five years ago and shooting at her while seven children were inside the facility. Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, is slated to be sentenced to a...
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Police Respond to ‘Accidental Shooting' at Daycare
El Cajon police responded Monday to a report of a shooting at a home daycare in El Cajon. Authorities said a 37-year-old woman accidentally shot herself in the head at the Manizha Hamid Family Child Care on Sonoma Place at about 5:45 a.m. The condition of the woman was not...
Suspect arrested after nearly 30-hour SWAT standoff at Mountain View home
A SWAT standoff that started Sunday morning ended Monday afternoon after a gunman who police say fired at officers and barricaded himself inside his Mountain View home was arrested, authorities said.
Man, 30, shot, killed in Logan Heights
A man was shot and killed in Logan Heights early Monday morning, authorities announced.
Search launched for inmate who left San Diego reentry facility
Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old inmate who walked away from a reentry facility in San Diego.
Man accused of stealing Mini Goldendoodle 'Chancho' pleads not guilty
SAN DIEGO — The 40-year-old man accused of stealing a Miniature Goldendoodle from Campland on the Bay earlier this month was arraigned Monday afternoon. Johnny Smith faces a felony theft charge. He pled not guilty. He posted a $20,000 bail. The judge ordered the media to blur his face...
Husband suspected of fatally shooting wife in East County home
A man suspected of shooting his wife to death Monday in an El Cajon home was arrested, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach
He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
Woman killed in El Cajon shooting, husband arrested
EL CAJON, Calif. — A shooting in an El Cajon home Monday left a 37-year- old woman dead and her husband under arrest on suspicion of killing her. Patrol officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Soma Place about 5:30 a.m. found the mortally wounded victim in a bedroom at the couple's home, according to El Cajon Police Department Lt. Randy Soulard.
Barricaded gunman firing at officers triggers shelter-in-place alert in Mountain View
A barricaded gunman inside of a home in Mountain View triggered a shelter in place alert from police Sunday afternoon, authorities announced.
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA POLICE SEEK SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING: $1,000 REWARD OFFERED
Update August 21, 2022: The victim has been identified as Joseph "J.C." Curtis, 44, a father of four who lived nearby the gas station. August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police are asking for public help to locate a man suspected of shooting and killing another man this morning in front of the Speedway Express gas station at the corner of University and Park avenues.
NBC San Diego
Search Party Held for Longtime Missing Chula Vista Mother Maya Millete
The family of long-missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete held another search party Sunday as part of their never-ending quest to reunite with their loved one. It’s been more than a year since Millete vanished or contacted her family, sparking a frantic and emotional search for her. The mother of three was last seen Jan. 7, 2021 and since then, authorities have presumed she is dead. Her husband, Larry Millete, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.
NBC San Diego
2 Teens Accused of Brandishing Pistol, Hatchet During Fight in College Area
Two teens accused of brandishing a pistol and a hatchet during a fight at a party in the College Area Saturday morning were arrested, according to San Diego police. Officers responded to the fight just after midnight on College Avenue near Cresita Drive, about a block away from San Diego State University. A suspect punched a victim in the face and showed a gun while his friend showed a hatchet, SDPD Lieutenant Adam Sharki said.
16-year-old shot, 19-year-old stabbed in separate incidents on South Bay street
A 16-year-old was shot and a 19-year-old was stabbed late Friday evening in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, officials said Saturday.
9-year-old bike rider collides with vehicle in Mountain View
A 9-year-old boy collided with a vehicle in the Mountain View neighborhood Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
61-year-old man killed after crashing vehicle into a tree Chula Vista
A 61-year-old man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Chula Vista, authorities said.
A Navy SEAL overdosed, then ran. Why a judge released him from jail
SAN DIEGO — A judge released decorated Navy SEAL Nathanael Roberti from custody Monday following a tumultuous year in and out of the courtroom, including a nearly fatal overdose at a troubled drug rehab center that is facing investigations from oversight agencies. In September, Roberti pleaded guilty to stealing...
Man shot, killed outside East County apartments
A gunman shot and killed a man in an El Cajon parking lot late Friday, police said.
NBC San Diego
Clairemont Pediatric Dentist Accused of Unnecessary Procedures Apparently Closes Practice
A San Diego dentist accused of performing substandard and unneeded dental work on children has apparently closed his practice. NBC 7 Investigates first reported about the state accusation filed against Dr. Khuong Nguyen in February. Several patients complained to the state, saying he performed root canals and installed stainless steel crowns on baby teeth. At the time of our first report, he was still practicing at Clairemont Pediatric Dental.
CBS 8
