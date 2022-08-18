ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

click orlando

Flood advisories as more strong storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after a lightning strike killed a woman and injured her child and another teenager, more strong storms are expected to hit Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of showers and storms after 3 p.m. Friday. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
County
Osceola County, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Government
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Osceola County, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Auto Expo 95 in Cocoa is Brevard County’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership

WATCH: Auto Expo 95, 4800 FL-520, Cocoa, FL 32926 – GRAND OPENING WEEKEND, August 25 – 27, 2022! Community Credit Union’s Mike Baker talks with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about the BIG Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95. The ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 5 PM. Mike Baker will be on site August 26 and 27 as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
COCOA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed in Brevard County shooting, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed after being shot in Brevard County Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded around 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue in Mims after a person had been shot, according to a news release. A man was found on scene...
fox35orlando.com

Chances increase for Potential Tropical Cyclone Four to become next named storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is swirling in the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters say it could become our next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a second system for possible development. On Saturday, Potential Tropical...
treasurecoast.com

Indian River auto-burglaries end in crashed vehicle & suspects in custody

Indian River auto-burglaries end in crashed vehicle & suspects in custody. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Sebastian Police Department responded to reports of numerous auto-burglaries at approximately 0500 hours this morning. A vehicle pursuit ensued as a result of the investigation and the suspect vehicle crashed in the 900 block of 5th St SW. All four suspects are in custody and there is no danger to the community at this time.
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
veronews.com

Vero Beach breaks daily heat record Wednesday

VERO BEACH — The temperature remained scorching hot throughout the city this week, breaking the daily heat record last set more than 30 years ago. The heat climbed to 98 degrees on Wednesday in Vero Beach, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The high temperature surpassed the previous record of 95 degrees set in 1987.
VERO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Central Florida TV Station Evacuated After Threat Called in Sunday Night

Police evacuated a central Florida television station late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call, leaving workers outside for hours. Police officers from the cities of Orlando and Eatonville arrived at the studios of NBC affiliate WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV after the station reported receiving the call.

