Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Rain Likely, Mostly Sunny Skies, High Near 91 for Brevard On Tuesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Tuesday in Brevard County calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny skies, with a high near 91. Light southeast winds will become east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. ■ Tuesday...
Brevard County officials: Expect traffic delays on Space Coast for Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is one week away from the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The uncrewed flight tests will take the Orion spacecraft beyond the far side of the moon. But NASA isn’t the only agency preparing for launch day. The Titusville Police...
spacecoastdaily.com
National Hurricane Center Tracks Tropical Wave West of Cabo Verde Islands
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center has tracked a tropical wave that formed few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Monday. The disorganized has a small chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days. As of Monday morning, the system is...
click orlando
Flood advisories as more strong storms strike Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after a lightning strike killed a woman and injured her child and another teenager, more strong storms are expected to hit Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of showers and storms after 3 p.m. Friday. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Indian River County woman safely located, deputies say
UPDATE: Shirley O'Haire was safely located and reunited with her family, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Auto Expo 95 in Cocoa is Brevard County’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership
WATCH: Auto Expo 95, 4800 FL-520, Cocoa, FL 32926 – GRAND OPENING WEEKEND, August 25 – 27, 2022! Community Credit Union’s Mike Baker talks with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about the BIG Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95. The ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 5 PM. Mike Baker will be on site August 26 and 27 as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
spacecoastdaily.com
EARLY VOTING: Brevard County Early Vote Turnout Numbers Released, Primary Election Day Set for Tuesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County early voting turnout was 15-percent for the 2022 primary elections. Primary Election Day is set for Tuesday, August 23. The numbers show Republicans hold a narrow lead over Democrats in the Early Voting results with 30,423 votes cast by registered Republicans, compared to 29,947 ballots cast by registered Democrats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Brevard County shooting, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed after being shot in Brevard County Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded around 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue in Mims after a person had been shot, according to a news release. A man was found on scene...
Explosion injures 4 boaters in Volusia County, firefighters say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Four people were injured after a boat exploded at the Halifax Harbor Marina, according to Daytona Beach Fire Department. According to a news release, around 1:15 p.m., the boaters had just refueled their vessel and when they started the boat, it caused an explosion. >>>...
fox35orlando.com
Chances increase for Potential Tropical Cyclone Four to become next named storm
ORLANDO, Fla. - Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is swirling in the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters say it could become our next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a second system for possible development. On Saturday, Potential Tropical...
treasurecoast.com
Indian River auto-burglaries end in crashed vehicle & suspects in custody
Indian River auto-burglaries end in crashed vehicle & suspects in custody. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Sebastian Police Department responded to reports of numerous auto-burglaries at approximately 0500 hours this morning. A vehicle pursuit ensued as a result of the investigation and the suspect vehicle crashed in the 900 block of 5th St SW. All four suspects are in custody and there is no danger to the community at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Officials warn visitors at Volusia beaches after 300 jellyfish stings recorded in two days
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of swimmers have been stung by jellyfish in the last few days along Volusia County beaches. “We had 360 stings over the last two days,” Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said. Many of the people who warn us about...
veronews.com
Vero Beach breaks daily heat record Wednesday
VERO BEACH — The temperature remained scorching hot throughout the city this week, breaking the daily heat record last set more than 30 years ago. The heat climbed to 98 degrees on Wednesday in Vero Beach, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The high temperature surpassed the previous record of 95 degrees set in 1987.
NBC Miami
Central Florida TV Station Evacuated After Threat Called in Sunday Night
Police evacuated a central Florida television station late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call, leaving workers outside for hours. Police officers from the cities of Orlando and Eatonville arrived at the studios of NBC affiliate WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV after the station reported receiving the call.
How you can help tiny sea turtles that wash up on Volusia County beaches
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is asking people to keep an eye out for tiny sea turtles washing up on the shore. During turtle nesting season, you will see nests along the beach, but as the babies hatch and head out to sea, they can sometimes wash back to shore.
5 people sent to hospital in Daytona Beach following severe hit-and-run crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent five people to the hospital. The crash happened Saturday night near the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Boulevard. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a jeep. According to a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, ‘Junny’ Visit Students at Atlantis Elementary School to Discuss Anti-Bullying
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – I had the opportunity to speak with students Friday at Atlantis Elementary School in Port St. John about the honor of serving as Sheriff of Brevard County and of course, about Junny our BCSO Mascot. During the presentation, I was able to share with the...
Seminole County residents frustrated with outdated library system
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people in Seminole County say the library system needs some major improvements. Nearly 7,000 residents participated in a survey about the current libraries built in the late 1980s. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The community is looking for renovations that...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Department Reveal Memorial Built in Sergeant Frank Tobar’s Honor
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – August 20 marks one year since the passing of Palm Bay Police Sgt. Frank Tobar. “Not a day goes by where we don’t think of him, his legacy, or the commitment he made to protecting and serving others,” said Palm Bay police officials.
Comments / 0