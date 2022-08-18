Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors
Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
fox4news.com
Flooding damages dozens of Dallas Police vehicles
DALLAS - Dozens of Dallas Police vehicles were damaged during Monday's flash flooding. The city's Office of Emergency Management says that 25 DPD vehicles were damaged in the flooding. Police chief Eddie Garcia sent a memo to the department saying that they are looking for other squad vehicles that can...
Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
dallasexpress.com
Local PD Announces Collaboration to Combat Crime
Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes unveiled a new strategy for combating violent crime in the city with a new initiative called the “One Second Collaborative.”. The initiative involves a partnership with the United Way of Tarrant County with the goal of reducing violent crime in targeted communities by supporting community groups working to end violence.
Officer shoots man in Fort Worth apartment, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been taken to a hospital following a shooting involving officers from the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) on Sunday night. According to police, four officers were dispatched to an apartment on Vincent Street near Interstate 30. They said a man was threatening to take his own life and tried to shoot himself with a shotgun, but there was no ammunition.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police shoot man armed with rifle
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police shot a man who they said pointed a rifle at officers Sunday night on the city’s east side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. after police got a call about a man threatening to kill himself in an apartment on Vincent Street. Police...
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
KLTV
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for capital murder out of Dallas County was arrested in Marshall. According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for capital murder out of Dallas County. He is currently held in the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas County.
Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large
One of the most chilling cold cases in Texas was caught on camera. Terry Missy Bevers was a fitness trainer in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Missy hosted an early morning class at a local church. DISTURBING CHURCH FOOTAGE. On April 18, 2016, around 4:20 am, Missy, arrived at...
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
Texas man accused of fatally shooting security guard at bar
DESOTO, Texas — A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at a suburban Dallas bar on Friday night, authorities said. Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested and charged with murder, according to The Dallas Morning News. He is accused of shooting Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, the newspaper reported.
dallasexpress.com
Murder Trial Reset for Former Local Officer
Nearly three years since the alleged murder, the trial of a former Fort Worth police officer has been set for later this year. In October 2019, former Fort Worth police officer, Aaron Dean, was charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson after she was shot and killed during a non-emergency check-up call to Jefferson’s residence.
Customer fatally shoots security guard at DeSoto restaurant
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A security guard at a DeSoto restaurant was fatally shot on Friday night after a patron began arguing with him over the rules.The call came in at around 10:00 p.m. on August 19. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Brickhouse Lounge on North Hampton Road .When they arrived police found the security guard, Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, had been shot several times. He was given emergency first aid and taken to a hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.Investigators determined through security footage and witness statements that a patron of the lounge, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, Texas, had allegedly shot Phillips after they began arguing about the establishment's rules. Kuhn was wounded by a bystander before he fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment after crashing his car in Glenn Heights and is now in custody on suspicion of murder.
KWTX
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger
IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - The Irving Police Department on Sunday asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to activate an endangered missing persons alert for Quinaejah Taylor, 17. Taylor was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tudor Lane wearing a black t-shirt with Nike on...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. JONES, ELLORIE MINON; W/F; POB: GRAPEVINE TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED/STUDENT;...
fox4news.com
North Richland Hills police officers will be allowed to show off tattoos
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills Police Department announced it is making a change to its tattoo policy on Friday. The department has revised the policy to allow employees with approved tattoos to display them while on the job. Previously, officers were required to cover their ink.
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media Threat
Arlington Police Department responded to a social media threat made against a local school.Erika Fletcher/Unsplash. The Arlington Police Department beefed up security measures at Lamar High School on Friday, after a social media threat of violence was made against the school. WFAA reports that both Arlington PD and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat and out of caution added additional police resources in and around the school.
dallasexpress.com
Local School District Bus Overturns
A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Theo Stith in his home. One suspect is still at large.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - The nearly record-breaking flash flooding in North Texas has now turned deadly. The city of Mesquite reported the first known death as a result of Monday’s flooding. Mesquite Fire-Rescue says the driver was swept off the Scyene Road Bridge near I-635. It wasn't until hours later...
