Wilson, N.C. — Theron John '"Pop"' Neal, 77, died Monday, August 15, 2022. Funeral service will be Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at 1 pm at the Robert King, Sr. Memorial Chapel of Carrons Funeral Home 726 S. Tarboro St., Wilson. Interment will follow in Hamilton Burial Garden.. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Carrons Funeral Home.

The post Theron John Neal first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .