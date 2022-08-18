ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brproud.com

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The attorney for a murder suspect wants Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to be found in contempt of court. He took his claim to a courtroom on Friday morning, but the sheriff didn’t show up. The sheriff’s office has explained she was not mandated...
brproud.com

Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Smalls Sliders opens for business in Prairieville this week

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Smalls Sliders is opening a location in Prairieville. The first day of business is set for Thursday, August 25. The newest Smalls Sliders is located at 17329 Airline Hwy. “We know how excited the Prairieville community will be to slide thru their very own Smalls...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Porch pirates caught on camera, wanted by APSO

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of taking delivered packages from a Prairieville home’s porch. The sheriff’s office said the two accused thieves were caught on camera. To view the surveillance footage, click here. 49 million Americans...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Drive-by shooting investigation leads to the arrest of two juveniles

DONALDSONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Two juveniles were arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened on Friday night in Donaldsonville at the intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. A male subject told officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) that he and his passenger was...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

LPSO investigates early morning shooting on Rosewood Street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened on Rosewood Street around 7 a.m. on Monday morning. According to LPSO, one male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly driving 130 mph on I-10 Saturday

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Troopers arrested a 26-year-old man accused of speeding at a rate of over 130 miles per hour over the weekend. The suspect, identified by Louisiana State Police as Deyvin Martinez, was arrested on charges of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, no driver’s license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and DWI.

