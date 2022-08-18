Read full article on original website
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The attorney for a murder suspect wants Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to be found in contempt of court. He took his claim to a courtroom on Friday morning, but the sheriff didn’t show up. The sheriff’s office has explained she was not mandated...
Louisiana woman accused of going double the speed limit while two times over legal alcohol limit
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Jazzi Gregory, 23, of Larose, was arrested after a traffic stop was initiated on Louisiana Highway 309. The traffic stop was made by a Louisiana State Police trooper around 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. Gregory was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro when the...
Police chase through “highways and fields” ends with arrest of Louisiana man
NAPOLEONVILLE , La. (BRPROUD) – Phillip Evans Landry, 21, of Napoleonville, was arrested over the weekend after failing to stop when asked by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. That deputy allegedly saw Landry driving recklessly in Plattenville. A traffic stop was initiated but Landry allegedly...
Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
Smalls Sliders opens for business in Prairieville this week
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Smalls Sliders is opening a location in Prairieville. The first day of business is set for Thursday, August 25. The newest Smalls Sliders is located at 17329 Airline Hwy. “We know how excited the Prairieville community will be to slide thru their very own Smalls...
BRPD arrests Louisiana man after searches unearth crack cocaine, marijuana and weapons
MARRERO, La. (BRPROUD) – What started out as surveillance of a parking lot on College Dr. ended with the arrest of Tyronne Green, 41, of Marrero. Detectives kept a close eye on the Jubilee Express after receiving reports of narcotics activity taking place in the parking lot. During the...
Child found inside vehicle with fentanyl as agents arrest father, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a small child was found inside a vehicle with drugs while narcotics agents were taking the child’s father into custody following a drug investigation. EBRSO arrested 29-year-old Terelle Willis, who is also known as “Self...
Porch pirates caught on camera, wanted by APSO
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of taking delivered packages from a Prairieville home’s porch. The sheriff’s office said the two accused thieves were caught on camera. To view the surveillance footage, click here. 49 million Americans...
Drive-by shooting investigation leads to the arrest of two juveniles
DONALDSONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Two juveniles were arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened on Friday night in Donaldsonville at the intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. A male subject told officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) that he and his passenger was...
LPSO investigates early morning shooting on Rosewood Street
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened on Rosewood Street around 7 a.m. on Monday morning. According to LPSO, one male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone...
BR man arrested for allegedly setting ex’s home on fire while children were inside
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM), 38-year-old Danielle Johnson of Baton Rouge was arrested for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s Hammond area home while her children were asleep inside. SFM says Johnson set the fire late Saturday (August 20)...
Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly driving 130 mph on I-10 Saturday
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Troopers arrested a 26-year-old man accused of speeding at a rate of over 130 miles per hour over the weekend. The suspect, identified by Louisiana State Police as Deyvin Martinez, was arrested on charges of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, no driver’s license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and DWI.
River Road African American Museum to host magic show to celebrate 28 years
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — The River Road African American Museum will be hosting the Black Magic Show on Saturday, Sept. 24. This year marks the 28th-anniversary of the museum. The show will feature Magician Ran’D Shine, a silent auction, and an evening of entertainment. For those who...
Filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr. talks about his new HBO documentary, ‘Katrina Babies’
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Seventeen years after Hurricane Katrina and a new HBO documentary called “Katrina Babies” about the youth affected by the storm is making its debut. It is by a New Orleans filmmaker, Edward Buckles Jr. He was 13 when Hurricane Katrina struck back in 2005.
