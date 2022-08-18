Read full article on original website
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
Montana May Be Home to Ancient Atlantis Pyramids and Lost Temples
We have all heard of the LOST CITY OF ATLANTIS. It was a civilization that was known for being even more technologically advanced than we are today. Except, their civilization was around 80,000 years ago. It still remains a mystery why the civilization suddenly disappeared. But, they are rumored to have helped build the Pyramids of Egypt, before their disappearance. But, that is not all they built.
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet.
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho
Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
5 TV Shows That Should Start Filming in Montana
There was once a time when Hollywood was THE place to film, but now the world is our Hollywood. High taxes made production companies look elsewhere for film locations. New Mexico had "Breaking Bad," Utah had "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and now Montana has "Yellowstone," but we could have even more shows take place here. Montana is the most beautiful state in the country (don't @ me) so naturally, it's a great setting for pretty much any show, here are some examples.
There’s an All New Option For Touring Montana’s Beartooth Highway
The Beartooth Highway is arguably one of the most scenic drives in America, and there's a brand new option for people that want to experience all of the beauty that the highway has to offer. If you don't want to drive yourself, the Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust has a...
Hilarious Video Shows Behind the Scenes at Montgomery Distillery
It is safe to say that there are just as many breweries in Montana as there are churches and casinos. Breweries have been popping up all over Montana in the past 20-30 years. Montana is definitely on the map for beer lovers. But, what about people who love booze? Montana's seemingly endless supply of fresh grains and other ingredients involved in distilling make the state a great place for booze. Distilling companies have also been popping up around the state. Maybe not as quickly as breweries, but the number seems to increase fairly steadily.
Montana’s Yellowstone National Park Takes The Top 3 For This.
We all love Yellowstone National Park. I mean it's the oldest National Park, it is well traveled by locals and tourists, and recently, it was recognized for its accessibility on top of all the other wonderful features. Aging in Place is an organization that makes travel much easier for people...
Missoula Gas Prices Lag Behind the Nation in Getting Below $4
With all the press coverage that prices for regular unleaded gas are closing in on the $4 level, Missoula gas stations stay mired with prices averaging $4.30 per gallon. We reached out to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan who explained why Montana is lagging behind in the falling prices. “There's...
Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021
Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
Last Place? Montana Ranks At The Bottom When It Comes To This.
As Montana continues to become more popular and populated, we're going to start to see some real problems. Of course, growing pains aren't only Montana-specific. Whenever an area grows and expands, we always see complications along the way. However, we're dealing with a pretty big complication when it comes to this.
Heartbreaking, Tragic End to a Family Fishing Vacation in Montana
Very few details have been shared so far about how it might have happened. Perhaps that is because no one was close enough to see what transpired. Or it occurred so quickly that there was no time to react. And it could be a secret that a powerful Montana river may keep.
Montana Summers: How Do Bears Cool Off On A Hot Day?
I am not a fan of hot weather. Growing up in this state, I have become accustomed to having more cool/cold days in a year, than hot ones. For me, the hottest months of summer are always the most miserable. I always say, "If you are cold, you can always throw on another layer of clothing. But, if you are hot, you can only take so much off before it becomes illegal." Which explains why, on hot sunny days, you will find me hiding in my house. Usually in my underwear, hovering over a fan. Thanks to modern technology, humans are allowed to escape the heat and enjoy air conditioning.
Find Current Fire Conditions for Montana Using This “Live With Fire” Link
The romantic part of living in Montana is living with nature. Part of nature is wildfire. That’s not what you had in mind? We can prevent most human started blazes if we try. The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation hosts the handy Living with Fire webpage. As a Montanan, this is a starting point for you to get quick information about current fire conditions. It is interactive with many features and it updates regularly.
As Many Montanans Are Struggling To Get By, Now This. Seriously?
Let's be honest, the last couple of years have been really tough for a whole lot of Montanans. First, there was the pandemic, then there were all of the post-pandemic issues like businesses having a really hard time finding folks to work. Of course, that's not all. Housing costs have...
Closed by Intense Fire, Popular Montana State Park Has Reopened
While there are still flames and tinder-dry conditions in the area, a state park has reopened and some (not all) evacuation orders have been lifted. That's good news for those who love to recreate, and especially for those who live on or near Lake Mary Ronan, 7 miles west of Flathead Lake. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that as of this morning (Wednesday), they have reopened Lake Mary Ronan State Park. The Elmo 2 fire forced its closure last week. And while some evacuation orders were lifted, there are still certain restrictions and evacuation orders in place.
Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana
While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
Strange Things You May Hear While Floating a Montana River
The summer heat has got many Montana flocking to the area rivers to cool off. As water temperatures increase and water levels drop, a good old fashioned float on a tube is a popular Montana pastime. If you are not familiar with a classic Montana river float, they don't always...
